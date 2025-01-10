Debe taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

- File photo

POLICE are searching for a man who held up a Debe taxi driver at gunpoint on the afternoon of January 9.

The 56-year-old victim told police he was working in his grey Nissan Wingroad along the San Fernando-Penal route when, on reaching the Penal taxi stand, the man asked to be dropped off at Sunrees Road and paid a $25 extra fare.

The victim told investigators when he arrived at Sunrees Road, the man, who was sitting behind him, pulled out what appeared to be a gun and put it to his head, announcing a robbery.

The victim handed over $500 and his cellphone and the bandit ordered him out of the car, then drove off in it.

Police looked for the man and the Wingroad in surrounding areas but came up empty-handed.

