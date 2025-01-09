Smart landscaping, cleaning services

A yard after landscaping and cleaning was done by DynaProfs. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The demands of hectic lifestyles, with some juggling multiple jobs, has led to people increasingly outsourcing landscaping and cleaning services.

For many, these services have shifted from being a luxury to a necessity. Additionally, many businesses now view landscaping as a vital investment to boost their curb appeal.

Business Day spoke to four companies offering these services to gain insight into the evolution of the industry, its successes, challenges and future prospects.

The companies

DynaProfs, previously called Ravi’s Landscaping, has been providing landscaping and lawn care for over 13 years.

The business, based in Carapichaima, has expanded its services to meet the needs of its growing clientele and now offers a wide range of services, including designing, installing, renovating and maintaining outdoor spaces. Owner Ravi Sookraj said he is involved in this type of work because he has a genuine passion for nature.

"Many landscapers genuinely enjoy working with plants, creating beautiful outdoor spaces and seeing the transformation of a yard," he said.

Founded three years ago, Marky's Landscaping, led by Mark Alexander, has grown steadily, servicing residential and commercial clients across the country.

The company provides services such as cleaning, painting and pressure washing. Alexander explained how his connection to the industry began early in life.

"I grew up with my grandmother, seeing her work hard with her hands – cutting, cleaning and even washing. That inspired me and I naturally fell into this field."

Coolfyxx, formerly SD Williams Contractors, based in Tabaquite, is a relatively young business, in existence for four years.

Servicing clients nationwide, it was started by its owner who turned his hobbies into work on seeing the lack of quality customer service locally.

Crisp Clean Maintenance, based in Port of Spain, has been in existence for 16 years. It was started by Jevon Maynard, who saw the business as a no-brainer, based on the growing demand and need for quality, reliable service, together with his entrepreneurial nature.

Peak periods and year-round demand

The Christmas/New Year period is one of the busiest times for landscaping businesses in TT.

Sookraj confirmed, "This season is a peak period for us. Many clients want their outdoor spaces looking their best for holiday gatherings, whether it’s installing Christmas lights or planting festive holiday plants like poinsettias."

But Sookraj pointed out that landscaping services are not just in demand during the holidays.

"While this season is busy, we strive to maintain steady work throughout the year. Services like lawn maintenance, tree care and irrigation-system installation keep the business running smoothly," he said.

The company’s ability to offer year-round services has helped mitigate the challenges posed by seasonality.

The same holds true for Marky’s Landscaping.

"This season is the peak time for us, and we try to prepare for the year by ensuring we have savings for the slower days," said Alexander.

The company’s flexibility and ability to handle services beyond just holiday decorations allow it to maintain a steady stream of work throughout the year.

While many landscapers focus solely on aesthetics during the holidays, DynaProfs and Marky’s Landscaping also handle essential tasks like exterior cleaning and maintenance, which have grown in demand owing to busy lifestyles.

Alexander said, "Cleaning comes as a necessity for some and a luxury for others. It’s still a luxury for many clients, but it’s certainly a growing necessity."

For Maynard, Christmas and Carnival are his peak periods, and he has a high demand for services such as rug-cleaning, sofa-cleaning, powerwashing and equipment rental. He explained there is certainly a growing demand for domestic cleaning services.

"More and more people are now outsourcing cleaning services because they work longer hours and have less time, so it’s more necessity than luxury," he said.

He admitted, however, that November started off a bit slowly, but things really picked up in the third and fourth week.

"We were totally booked for the entire December month. We usually book from October, so I will have to say the season started off a bit slow," he said.

For Coolfyxx, the holiday season is also the peak time for cleaning services.

"People are a bit indecisive so there are a lot of latecomers," said the owner.

Challenges

The businesses face similar challenges in a competitive industry. For Marky's Landscaping, one of the main hurdles is poor road conditions, which makes it difficult to meet customer expectations on time.

DynaProfs also faces several challenges, including unpredictable weather, supply-chain delays and economic fluctuations.

"Extreme weather conditions, such as droughts or floods, can disrupt our operations. We have to be flexible and adjust our schedules to the changing climate," said Sookraj. "Additionally, competition in the landscaping industry is fierce and companies must continuously innovate to stand out."

The economic climate also plays a significant role in consumer spending on non-essential services like landscaping.

"If the economy is strong, people are more willing to invest in beautifying their properties, but when times are tough, we see a drop in demand," Sookraj said.

To mitigate this, DynaProfs has introduced flexible payment plans and seasonal discounts to make its services more accessible to a broader range of clients.

The owner of Coolfyxx again highlighted how people's indecisiveness affects their spending habits. Additionally, he spoke about the challenge of finding trustworthy individuals. When it comes to hiring, he said, "Trust is hard to come by, so I prefer to hire people I know. For those I don't know, technology serves as my second pair of eyes."

Maynard, on the other hand, ensures background checks are done on all individuals before hiring them.

The future

Looking ahead, Sookraj is focused on adopting innovative technologies and sustainability practices to stay ahead of the competition.

"We’re planning to integrate smart landscaping technology, such as automated irrigation systems and app-controlled lighting."

Additionally, DynaProfs is exploring using drones for aerial assessments of large projects, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction. He also recognises the importance of eco-friendly practices in the landscaping industry.

"Sustainability is a key trend. We’re using organic fertilisers and focusing more on native plants that are well-suited to our local climate."

These practices not only benefit the environment but also meet the growing consumer demand for green and sustainable solutions.

Marky’s Landscaping intends to expand its service offerings and increase its visibility.

"We are planning to do more advertising and also introduce new services to better serve our clients," Alexander said.

This forward-thinking approach mirrors the broader trend in the industry: landscaping companies are increasingly diversifying their portfolios to meet evolving customer demands.

"We’re also looking to make improvements in the coming year to enhance the growth of the company," Alexander added. "For example, we’d love to see more job opportunities from stakeholders for small business owners, as this would allow us to grow and establish ourselves nationwide."

Coolfyxx’s owner too would like to see some changes, especially when it comes to contracts to clean schools, health centres and hospitals.

"Allow smaller businesses to be awarded these contracts," he said.

Advice to homeowners

Asked for advice for homeowners looking to hire professional landscaping services, Alexander advised caution "on who you are inviting to your home, given the crime situation."

He also stressed the importance of consistency and professionalism when choosing a landscaping/cleaning-service provider, particularly during busy times like the holidays.

Maynard shared similar advice and stressed the importance of hiring trustworthy service providers.

Sookraj too emphasised the importance of choosing a reputable landscaping/cleaning service.

"When hiring a company, look for one with a proven track record, positive reviews and transparent pricing. Eco-friendly practices are also a plus."

Coolfyxx’s advice for homeowners is to avoid the clutter around their homes, allocate time for work to be done so the companies can work without too many time constraints, avoid price negotiation on the day of the job, ensure companies are registered (in case of damage, they can be held accountable) and to ensure they provide a receipt for work.