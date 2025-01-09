Princes Town municipal cops nab 2 for traffic offences

- File photo

TWO men, 44 and 46, are expected to face a magistrate on January 10, separately charged with two traffic offences.

The men, from Moruga and Princes Town, were arrested in separate road traffic exercises by officers from the Princes Town municipal police station.

The first exercise took place on January 7 between 1 pm-4 pm and was co-ordinated by acting Supt Guzman and acting ASP Morris-Garcia.

The officers arrested Nigel Braxton of St Croix Road, Princes Town, 46, for allegedly driving while disqualified and without a valid insurance certificate. Acting Sgt Ali, Cpl Rebeiro and acting Cpl Hosein were involved in the exercise.

The officers also issued ten fixed penalty notices.

On January 8, from 1.30 pm-3.45 pm, officers arrested Anthony Pierre, 44, of Lou Lou Trace, Indian Walk, Moruga, for allegedly driving while disqualified and driving without a valid insurance certificate.

Guzman and Morris-Garcia also co-ordinated this exercise, which acting Sgt Ali, acting Cpls Pariman and Rodney-Williams led.

The officers completed ten stop-and-search forms and issued eight fixed penalty notices for various offences.

Both exercises were incident-free.

Both accused men later appeared before JP Ramnarine Mangroo, who granted them $10,000 bail each and ordered that they appear before a Princes Town magistrate.