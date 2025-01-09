Bail granted to firefighter on rape charge

- File photo

BAIL was granted to a 42-year-old industrial firefighter from southwest Trinidad who was charged with the 2019 rape of a female minor.

Kareem David faced master Delicia Bethelmy in the Criminal High Court (South) on January 8 and was put on $90,000 surety bail.

As conditions of the bail, he must stay at least 100 feet away from the victim and not have any communication whatsoever with her.

The police contend that on the morning of November 18, 2019, the man forced his way into a house and raped the then 13-year-old child. The same day, a report was made to the police.

On January 7, officers from the Special Victims Department of the South Western Division arrested the industrial firefighter in the South Oropouche district.

Supt Powder, ASPs Seecharan and Francis, Insp Jacob and Sgts Taylor and Thompson led the investigations.

WPC Mayers charged David with one count of sexual penetration. The case was adjourned to March 7.