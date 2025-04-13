NTA 'disappointed' in people celebrating death of Dragon Gas deal

NTA political leader Gary Griffith

THE National Transformation Alliance (NTA) says it is disappointed but not surprised that some people have chosen to celebrate the end of the Dragon Gas deal.

In a press release on April 12, NTA political leader Gary Griffith said he acknowledges the "termination" of the deal.

Last week, Prime Minister Stuart Young announced the US government revoked the licences it had granted TT to monetise gas from both the Dragon and Manakin-Cocuina cross-border gas fields with Venezuela.

Griffith said the termination "by no means signals the end of our collective pursuit for a brighter, more prosperous future.

"And while we express disappointment, but not surprise, that some seem to have placed politics above patriotism and what is best for the country, celebrating the recent news...we also recognise the disappointment felt by many who saw the deal as a potential driver of economic progress."

He said the challenges inherited from relying solely one one venture underscored the "critical importance" of diversifying the economy,

"The NTA remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming TT into a resilient nation where every citizen can thrive."

He said one of the "key pillars" of its vision include accelerating efforts to develop sectors like agriculture, technology, manufacturing, tourism and the creative industries. "This strategy not only mitigates risks but also opens new avenues for innovation and job creation."

Other pillars include developing the creative and narrative exports and sectors, implementing financial and energy market stabilisers, encouraging the investment of stagnant reserves through public/private sector investment opportunities, inclusive opportunity and sustainable growth and transparent governance.

"The NTA will maintain open lines of communication with all stakeholders, ensuring that our decisions are informed by the voices of the people and built on accountability and integrity."

He said while the end of the Dragon Gas deal may feel like a setback, it is also a "call to reinvent and re-energise our approach to national transformation.

"The NTA firmly believes that our dreams remain alive and that, together, we can harness every setback as a stepping stone toward a more dynamic and inclusive economy."