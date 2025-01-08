Firefighter to face court charged with raping minor

MORE than five years after a man allegedly forced his way into a house and raped a child who was getting ready for school, police from the Special Victims Department of the South Western Division have arrested him.

The officers arrested the 42-year-old industrial firefighter in the South Oropouche district on January 7.

The offence allegedly took place in November 2019. The same day, a report was made to the police.

Supt Powder, ASPs Seecharan and Francis, Insp Jacob and Sgts Taylor and Thompson led the investigations.

WPC Mayers was set to charge him with one count of sexual penetration.

He is expected to face a master in the Criminal High Court (South) on January 8.