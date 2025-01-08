ASJA, Orishas condemn desecration, misuse of sacred teachings

ASJA general secretary Rahimool Hosein. - File photo

TWO additional religious organisations have condemned recent acts of hate, violence and desecration, urging swift action from the authorities.

Separate media statements on January 7 from the Anjuman Sunnat ul Jamaat Association Inc (ASJA) and the Ifa/Orisa Council of Trinidad and Tobago (IOCTT) strongly condemned the contents of several online videos which target various religious communities.

The organistions also called on the public to preserve the nation's peace, unity, and respect for all faiths.

A media statement signed by ASJA general secretary Rahimool Hosein called for immediate arrest and accountability for hate crimes, Islamophobia and seditious behaviour.

The statement said a vile act of desecration of a mosque in central Trinidad was carried out by a non-Muslim.

"This shameful act not only violates the sanctity of a house of worship but also deeply insults Allah, the teachings of Islam, and the revered practices of Muslims worldwide," the statement said.

"We demand the immediate arrest, interrogation, and thorough investigation of this individual for potential hate crimes, Islamophobia and seditious speech, as such behaviour threatens the peaceful coexistence of our diverse society."

The statement added that an attack on any place of worship is an attack on the foundational values of freedom and respect that the nation stands for.

The organisation believed the person seen in the video was also seen (elsewhere) "fraternising" with someone who appears to be a government official.

"Shockingly, no statement has been made by the minister or any government officials to distance themselves from this individual's abhorrent actions or to condemn this gross insult to a community's faith," the statement said, adding that this failure "calls into question the government's commitment to ensuring that all citizens are treated with respect and dignity, regardless of their faith."

The statement quoted from the Quran and the Bible, adding that Islam is a religion that calls for mutual understanding, tolerance and peaceful coexistence among people of all faiths. It highlighted the shared practices between Islam and other Abrahamic faiths, including purification before prayer, the removal of shoes and prostration during worship.

The statement underscored the need for interfaith dialogue and mutual respect.

"In light of this disturbing incident, we urge the authorities to take swift and decisive action against the individual involved. We also call on the government to publicly condemn this act of hatred and make it clear that such behaviour is unacceptable in our society," the statement said.

"It is essential that all leaders stand united in promoting respect, tolerance and peaceful coexistence for the betterment of our nation."

A statement signed by IOCTT interim chairman Oloye Shaka Alexander said the organistion condemns anyone or organisation inciting violence against people.

The statement said the videos incite acts of violence, which are not only dangerous but also deeply damaging to the peace, harmony, and mutual respect that form the foundation of society.

"We are particularly disheartened to learn that the revered name of Olodumare, the almighty supreme creator, has been invoked in this video in a manner that is blasphemous and entirely contrary to the sacred teachings of Ifa and Orisa, "the statement said.

"Let it be known that Olodumare's name should never be used to justify actions or ideas that promote harm, division, or discord. Such misuse is deeply offensive and goes against the essence of our creator, who is the source of all peace, wisdom, and balance."

The statement added that violence solves nothing and that anger and impulsiveness lead to destruction and regret.

Alexander, on behalf of IOCTT, called on everyone to reject the videos' message, calm their anger and act with wisdom.

"A calm mind fosters rational decision-making, ensuring choices that promote harmony rather than division."

Last week Fr Martin Sirju, vicar general for the RC Archdiocese of Port of Spain, and Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Vijay Maharaj publicly expressed their displeasure over the videos.