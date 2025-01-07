TTCB president Bassarath welcomes injection of youth in North South Classic

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath speaks during the Namalco Ltd North South Classic launch, on January 6, 2025, at the National Cricet Centre, Balmain, Couva. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Namalco Construction Services Ltd North South Classic bowls off at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 9 from 2pm, in a day/night contest.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was selected captain of the north squad – champions over the past two years – while Red Force teammate Jyd Goolie leads the south team.

The four-day affair is the final barometer for players chasing selection to the TT Red Force team for the January 29 - April 13 West Indies Championship (Regional Four-day).

At the North South Classic launch on January 6, at the Alloy Lequay Administrative Centre in Balmain, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said the board’s main goal is to win the West Indies Championship.

This year, TTCB selectors added several youngsters and rising talents to the north and south teams, as their way of ushering in the next generation of players.

>

Vibrant, emerging talents such as Sameer Ali, Justyn Gangoo, Aadian Racha, Fareez Ali, Andrew Rambaran, Joshua James, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Joshua Davis and Antonio Gomez join several regulars like Jason Mohammed, Tion Webster, Mark Deyal, Kamil Pooran and Isaiah Rajah among others.

Former Red Force captain and fast bowler Rayad Emrit (coach), Frank Simmons (manager), Lendl Simmons (mentor) make up north’s technical staff while Imran Khan (coach), Rajendra Mangalie (manager) and Denesh Ramdin (mentor) lead the south troops.

“The coaches and selectors have decided that they prefer to go with youngsters this year. There are a number of youngsters on the horizon and who are in this North South match. We just have to wait and see what they will do and contribute to the competitive games,” Bassarath said.

He described the injection of youth as “the new reality of the local cricket landscape, where a time-tested combination of experience and youth has taken up the mantle under my leadership, to usher in a new era of local cricket.”

And with the National League (domestic four-day) scheduled to bowl off on February 1, running concurrently with the regional contest, Bassarath hopes those who do well locally would be considered to be included in the Red Force squad, to improve their chances of regional four-day success.

“I hope the selectors will consider that (National League performances) and give the players who play at the National League level that sort of consideration,” he added.

Winning the four-day title, remains top priority.

“We want to win the four-day tournament. The players have been training since the beginning of December, immediately after the T10, they did fitness tests and so on, and we want to win the tournament. It has eluded us for more than a decade and a half and I think that is time. The players also recognise that and want to win the tournament. That will be our number one priority.”

>

Also attending the launch were Namalco director Alisha Ali and company representative Sarah Dann, players, coaches and TTCB executives.

North South Classic Teams

North – Khary Pierre (captain), Tion Webster, Vikash Mohan, Isaiah Rajah, Dejourn Charles, Andrew Rambaran, Joshua James, Antonio Gomez, Mikkel Govia, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Dexter Sween, Philton Williams, Jordan Warner, Joshua Davis

South – Jyd Goolie (captain), Cephas Cooper, Mbeki Joseph, Shatrughan Rambaran, Jason Mohammed, Mark Deyal, Daniel Williams, Kamil Pooran, Fareez Ali, Aadian Racha, Justin Manick, Crystian Thurton, Justyn Gangoo, Sameer Ali

TTCB’s 2025 Schedule of Events:

January 29 – U15 50 overs

January 16 – U23 Cup

February 1 – National Premier League

April 26 – Sunday League 50 overs

>

March 6 – T20 Festival

March 12 – U17 50 overs

March 14 – U19 50 overs

North South Age Group Tournament

March 7 – U15

May 14 – U17

May 16 – U19

May 21 – U13

Internationals

>

July 21 - August 1 – West Indies vs Pakistan (three ODIs) at BLCA