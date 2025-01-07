Trini to be sent to US to face attempted murder charge

Vincent Roberts. -

A Trinidadian man wanted in the United States on an attempted murder charge has been committed to extradition by the acting Chief Magistrate.

On January 7, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles approved Vincent Roberts’ extradition at a virtual hearing.

Roberts was arrested on April 17, 2024, on a warrant for an alleged attempt to murder his ex-girlfriend in February 2021 in Brooklyn, New York, after she allegedly refused to rekindle the relationship.

In submissions, Roberts’ attorney Kiev Chesney argued that the record of case (ROC) presented by the requesting state was “inherently vague and weak.”

He contended the ROC contained weak circumstantial evidence and relied on the identification evidence of one eyewitness.

>

He said the fugitive “ought to be discharged at this stage,” as there was no case to answer.

However, the prosecution, led by Ravi Rajcoomar, SC, pointed out that when arrested, Roberts allegedly said he was not “fighting it” and would “go back and face it.”

Rajcoomar also contended that the statutory requirements were satisfied and the identification evidence was unchallenged. He also contended that the ROC was admitted into evidence with an objection being overruled.

“The certificate of speciality and authority to proceed has been admitted into evidence. The statutory requirements of the Extradition Act are therefore satisfied.”

Charles agreed with the prosecution and ordered Roberts to be committed to to await extradition. He was also advised of his right to challenge in a habeas corpus application.

According to the arrest warrant, Roberts is wanted in New York to face charges of attempted murder in the second degree; attempted assault in the first degree; and criminal possession of a weapon.

The authority giving the chief magistrate the all-clear to proceed (ATP) with the extradition hearing was signed by Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, on January 15, 2024 for the US Government.

Roberts was arrested at his brother’s home at Upper Picton Road, Laventille by Sgt Carlos Norton.

According to US court documents, Roberts was arrested in the US on February 28, 2021, and arraigned on March 1. Bail was set for US$40,000 cash or US$60,000 bond and he was released from custody after posting the cash bail or bond.

>

On March 17, 2021, Roberts was indicted by a grand jury in Brooklyn and was ordered to appear in the Kings Supreme Criminal Court on January 4, 2023.

The records said on January 6, 2023, US judge Abena Darkeh issued a bench warrant when he failed to appear and the US Marshal Service allegedly received information that Roberts left the US on December 11, 2022, on a flight to Trinidad.

Also representing the prosecution were Netram Kowlessar and Ryan Rajcoomar.