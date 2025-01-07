Coach Densill Theobald: Army’s best is yet to come

Defence Force FC captain Kevin Molino (R) tries to skip past a crunching tackle from AC Port of Spain's Duane Muckette during the TTPFL match at the Phase 2 Recreation Ground on January 3, 2025 in La Horquetta, - Daniel Prentice

Reigning First Citiznes Knockout Cup champions Defence Force have started the 2024/25 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) season in ripping form, scoring 22 goals in their first five games and securing five straight victories in the process.

Former TT captain Densill Theobald, appointed on a one-year deal as the Defence Force head coach in October, says the best is yet to come from the TTPFL table-toppers. Theobald’s deal has the option of a contract extension contingent on the team’s performances this season.

“People want to see entertaining football that will give them a reason to come out of their homes far away or close by and be able to watch football and fall in love with the local game again,” Theobald told Newsday, during an interview on January 5.

Defence Force have registered six goals in each of their last three games, with their January 3 clash at the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation grounds with defending champs AC PoS resulting in a handsome 6-3 victory for the Army/Coast Guard combination.

Theobald credited both teams for their approach in what he described as the best game in the TTPFL tier one and promised to give the spectators more attacking and high-octane football for the remainder of the season.

With his team already grabbing wins against last season’s two top teams – Miscellaneous Police FC and AC PoS – Theobald brushed aside the notion that Defence Force are the team to beat this season.

“The Defence Force organisation is a successful, historical organisation. We’re the Real Madrid of TT and we know when we step on that field, we want to play an attacking, entertaining brand of football,” Theobald said.

“We basically want to keep doing that and keep our feet on the ground in terms of carrying out our principles in terms of the four moments of the game and to continue to improve from strength to strength. I don’t think the football fraternity has seen the best of Army (so far this season). I think more is to come and more will come.”

Theobald, who’s also the coach of TT’s under-14 boys’ team, said there are still certain things he and the staff would like to implement on match days. However, at present, some of the country’s playing venues, like the La Horquetta ground, may not be conducive to these methods of play.

“We also have to take into consideration the venues and the grounds we have to play on. Some of the grounds make it difficult. We’re not complaining,” he said.

“Some venues are really small, some venues sometimes the surfaces are very difficult to play the things we train to do. It’s difficult to implement it on match day so more is to come.

“The football fraternity can expect more once given the playing surfaces we desire.”

So far, centre forward Isaiah Leacock and veteran Soca Warriors playmaker Kevin Molino have thrived in the Defence Force system – both scoring five goals already this season. Leacock has scored in each match, with Molino stealing the show in the last game with a hat-trick against AC PoS. Theobald said Molino’s returns on the field are a testament to his hard work behind the scenes and believes the 34-year-old attacking midfielder still has something special to offer. “I said to Molino before, my job as the head coach is just to basically help him to return to his best form. And that’s what I want to help to do - to return to his best and have him enjoying his football again.”

Theobald said Molino’s orchestration and vision have been enormous for the team.

“It’s a sight to behold because I always know that when talent fails to work hard, it doesn’t realise its full and true potential. And I think (Molino is) just being rewarded for the professionalism, work ethic, the mindset and mentality that he possesses to still be one of our top talents presently.

With six being their favoured number lately, Defence Force will try to keep their perfect run alive and notch a sixth straight win when they play the third-placed Caledonia AIA (ten points) from 6 pm in La Horquetta on January 10. “We want to keep improving and keep our feet on the ground and not get carried away because we know how football is. In football, there are good moments and bad moments. We’re enjoying the good moments and we want them to continue.”