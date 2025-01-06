Take the blame, Mr PM

Prime Minister Dr Rowley -

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister’s acknowledgement that “more has to be done” to fight crime and his call for the police to make criminals uncomfortable is absurd at this point in a country where more than 620 murders have been recorded in 2024, the highest ever in our history.

The alarming state of crime is not merely a reflection of police performance, but a direct result of failed leadership under the PNM, ineffective policies, and poor governance by the Keith Rowley-led PNM administration.

Fitzgerald Hinds, the Minister of National Security, must be recognised as the worst to ever hold this important position in the history of our nation. His tenure has been marked by inaction, incompetence, and a complete inability to address the pressing crime crisis that threatens the safety of every citizen.

Hinds has failed to implement any meaningful strategies to combat organised crime, gang violence, protect our borders and prevent illegal firearms from entering TT, leaving the country to spiral deeper into lawlessness.

This cataclysmic failure highlights a lack of vision, planning, and accountability at every level of governance. Instead of taking ownership of this crisis, the government has repeatedly resorted to blaming the opposition and citizens for crime, showing a blatant disregard for their own responsibility in “fostering” the conditions that allow crime to proper.

The government’s selection of Commissioner of Police, the broken state of the judiciary, the inefficiency of the prison system, and the overall neglect of law enforcement have all worsened under the PNM. These failures point to a government that is unwilling or unable to prioritise the safety of its citizens.

The time has come for TT to call for better. We need leaders who are proactive, accountable, and capable of delivering solutions. The Rowley-led administration has shown time and time again that it is unfit to govern in these trying times.

The citizens must now make a stand and resoundingly vote out the PNM in favour of the United National Congress (UNC), a party committed to fighting crime, tackling corruption, and ensuring safety and stability for all.

I think the citizens of this country now realise that elections have consequences and that the PNM has failed us all. It must accept responsibility for the state of affairs and move aside to allow for meaningful change. We can’t continue like this. The time for action is now.

Dr NEIL GOSINE

UNC treasurer