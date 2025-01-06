Judge criticises CoP for delay in suspension case

Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

A HIGH Court judge has criticised Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher for the delay in responding to a claim brought by a police officer challenging his continued suspension.

Justice Frank Seepersad’s criticism came after attorneys for PC Mikhail Gonzales said they were objecting to the extension sought by the commissioner’s attorneys to January 31, to provide a response to the lawsuit. Seepersad warned that administrative inefficiencies will not be tolerated but granted an extension to January 20.

Seepersad noted that while courts should have access to all relevant information, delays undermine good administration.

The CoP’s attorney had said partial instructions had been received and an affidavit would likely be filed by January 31, but said no reason was provided for the delay.

The judge said there was no excuse for not complying with the court’s directions.

“This court is not going to tolerate administrative inefficiencies to thwart its ability to progress with matters. This is a matter that was filed in October 2024,” he said.

“On what basis was the decision made to suspend if there is difficulty to advance the rationale to make that decision? This does not accord with good administration,” he said, calling the delay concerning.

Gonzales’ attorney, Gerald Ramdeen had questioned the lack of clarity surrounding the suspension decision.

“The commissioner should be able to say why my client was suspended,” he argued, requesting an "unless order."

The court granted the request, stipulating that unless a response is filed by January 20, the case will proceed as an undefended claim.

Gonzales was assigned to the now defunct Special Operations Response Team (SORT). His suspension took place around the time of an investigation into the deaths of Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon who were suspected of kidnapping and murdering Andrea Bharatt in 2021.

Gonzales said his suspension did not identify an allegation against him.

His lawsuit said has been on suspension for three years and his repeated attempts for reinstatement have been denied.

Gonzales is seeking several declarations including an order to quash the decision to suspend him and compensation.

Gonzales said if there is a report on the reason for his suspension, he wants to see it.

He is Gonzales is also represented by attorneys Jagdeo Singh, Dayadai Harripaul and Nerisa Bala.