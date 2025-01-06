Cops spread too thin — Erla blames bureaucracy in recruiting for shortfall

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher. - File photo

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher says the bureaucracy in recruiting officers to the force is the primary reason why there is a shortfall in filling vacancies.

The commissioner was responding to concerns about officers being spread too thin and other resource constraints expressed by TT Police Service Social and Welfare Association president Gideon Dickson on January 4. Primary among Dickson's concerns was a 1,400-body void in the police service's strength which is being compounded by attrition, issues in accessing promotions and failure to recruit 1,000 officers as outlined in the 2024 budget.

Speaking to reporters after the TTPS' annual interfaith service on January 5, the commissioner said it is known that the organisation has been facing staffing issues over the last five years but it has been working on recruiting officers. However, she said the process is a lengthy one.

"Although we were supposed to recruit 1,000 officers in 2024, that was stymied because of the processes. We have applicants who would have failed the polygraph, failed the psychometric and we have to ensure that when we recruit, we recruit the best. So until we are able to recruit, we will have (a) shortage."

Dickson said a proposal was made to allow the police service to absorb officers from within the pool of Special Reserve Police to fill vacancies. He said this proposal was sent before the National Security ministers but was never actioned. Newsday has been unable to reach the minister whose focus is the TTPS, Keith Scotland, on this. The commissioner did not comment on this when Newsday posed the question to her.

Dickson also took issue with how the Prime Minister addressed ongoing resource concerns at his press conference on January 3 as he believes it was not given the attention it deserves.

Dr Keith Rowley said the government would provide all reasonable resources to the police during the SoE and even said while better could always be done, the focus should not be placed on shortcomings.

"I mean, there's always room for improvement. You need more money, you need more this, you need more that – but that's an ongoing operation. What has to be done now is not bellyaching about this, that and the other. It is getting on with the job with what we have. That's what I expect to happen now."

The commissioner responded to Dickson's claims after leading officers on a parade through the rain around Harris Promenade, San Fernando at the end of the service titled: "We have this hope."

The two-hour-long programme began shortly after 10 am with a procession led by Archdeacon Primus, followed by the commissioner who was accompanied by her Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Worship was accompanied by the police service's band. Prayers focused on protecting officers and asking for assistance as they carry out their duties to the country.

During his sermon, Father Aaron Charles thanked the officers for their service to the country and acknowledged the sacrifices they make daily in carrying out their duties.

"We have taken an attitude in this country where we blame everybody but ourselves for the problems which we face and we search daily to blame someone. If we hungry we blame somebody for that when you yourself could get up and eat and cook and so on. Unfortunately for you, as police officers, you are on the firing line as you are being blamed for every single thing concerning crime."

He called for people to take collective responsibility for the future of the nation.

