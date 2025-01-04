Two housebreaking, larcenies reported in Tobago

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan, Tobago. - File photo

TWO housebreaking, larcenies have been reported in Tobago for 2025.

Police said a 48-year-old handyman from Scarborough reported that his house was broken into between December 31 last year and January 1.

Police said around 6.15 am on December 31 the man locked his doors and windows, except for one door on the western side of his house, which was left unlocked, but closed.

He went away and returned home around 9.40 pm on January 1 and found the inside ransacked.

He found that his 55-inch Samsung television, black Louis Vuitton sneakers, valued at US$2,000 and a quantity of various football T-shirts all missing.

The man said he did not give anyone permission to remove his items.

PC Forbes is continuing inquiries.

In a separate incident, the home of a 56-year-old contractor from Scarborough was also broken into.

Police said around 8.30 pm on December 20 last year, the man secured his Windy Edge Villa located in Concordia by locking all doors and windows.

He then went away and left everything. He returned around 10.30 am on January 2 and found a door on the southern side of the house open.

The man found that his red generator valued at $7,000, two Total Hilti power tools valued at $1,800 and a quantity of home furnishings were all missing. He too did not give anyone permission to remove his items.

WPC Noray is continuing inquiries.