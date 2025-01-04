Mixed views on PM’s resignation plan

Gregory Holder. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THERE were mixed opinions among several people Newsday interviewed in Port of Spain hours after the Prime Minister announced his intention to resign as PM and also retire from electoral politics.

This Newsday reporter visited Woodford Square, opposite the Red House – the seat of this country’s democracy – to solicit the views of members of the public on Rowley’s announcements.

“It’s a welcomed move for the individual and for the country too. I believe if you stay in office too long, you tend to make mistakes and he has, in many people’s opinion, been making mistakes,” said Gregory Holder.

“You can’t stay there forever so I’m sure myself plus many others welcome this announcement. Now how it turns out for the country is something to wait and see because we don’t know who is the definite replacement.

“I’m thinking Dr Amery Browne because he was a foreign ambassador for us, so he knows more about the international politics and the leading and dealing in those sensitive conditions. So my guess would be him as Dr Rowley’s replacement as prime minister.”

Political activist Eversley Eckles told Newsday, “I feel that he’s done such great things and of course, I think there’s a lot of other things that he may not have done well. But I’m not blaming him for any problems. In who should be his successor you need to consider someone with a similar consciousness of what’s going on both local and internationally.

“My thought is that Mrs (Pennelope) Beckles could be prime minister. I feel she would be able to be a great successor because she has done a lot of great things in her previous positions and she has been in parliament for a long time, so she knows the ins and outs of how certain things need to be done.

“Also, they say that Stuart Young wants to be in that position and I feel that he might be able to have a certain level of success because he’s been around Rowley for a long period of time, so he too knows the ins and outs...and I see that he wants to make progress in the education sector.

“But whoever takes the place I just hope that they humble themself. Don’t be too arrogant, don’t be too egotistical and just try to do things in a proper way regardless of who is pulling the strings.”

Although he doesn’t vote, Andre Shepherd still weighed in on the discussion.

“The reason I don’t vote is because it makes no difference to me. If he’s stepping down it’s his prerogative. He has his reasons to do that but to me it makes no difference if he’s in power or not in power…let’s say we put UNC and Kamla becomes prime minister, what happens next?

“Though we need governance it doesn’t make a difference…now if somebody could be found to replace and try to bring back TT to a certain level, all well and good.

“I really hope that the PNM can get somebody who has the charisma and the well-being to lead like the former prime minister Mr Manning. He did an excellent job and really had that 2020 vision.”

Alternatively, Preston George praised Rowley’s work and spoke positively about his decision.

“I think this is a real good example of what good leadership is about, although we may not appreciate him now and the things he would have done and stood for.

“What is nice about him is that he has been in politics, whether in leadership or opposition, since 1981 or 1982 and he is leaving office without anyone being able to truly say he was in any type of corruption.

“Especially in a time when it’s viewed that this country has a set of corrupt leaders, you cannot truly accuse him of corruption unless you want to do mischief.

“I think he would have done his best. He would have made an assessment of where he is at in his personal and family life and has decided to now return to his family and we must appreciate that. I appreciate what he would have done.”

Although he had no guess as to who would replace the prime minister, Atwell Sandy had only good things to say about the announcement.

“I think it is very wise. We are at a time when the country, for some reason, is beginning to get tired and is throwing all the blame on one person, so he has the right to do that. He has the right to relax, he has done well now we can see what someone else will do.

“I think he will be there perhaps to guide and so forth but if not I still think he has taken a wise decision. In every man there’s a time when you turn to your family.”