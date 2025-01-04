Kamla on PM's announcement to resign: 'A clear admission of Rowley's failure'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

DR KEITH ROWLEY'S decision, four days into a state of emergency, to announce his intention to resign as Prime Minister and also not seek re-election as an MP, is a clear admission of his failure to lead this country effectively.

This was the view of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Friday January 3, hours after Rowley made the announcement at the tail-end of his press conference in Tobago.

In a press release, the Siparia MP said Rowley's announcement was the latest evidence of a government in chaos and also that the PNM had led the nation to a failed state.

She accused the PM of ignoring the lives and livelihood of citizens, while engaging in a "perverse, wicked soap opera" within the PNM. She said Rowley's legacy after 45 years in politics is one of failure, division, and despair leaving a nation in darkness.

She said the only honourable thing left for the prime minister to do was call the general elections.

At the press conference, Rowley said he had served the country is several political capacities for the past 45 years, "which is a long time."

He indicated his intention to resign as prime minister before the next general election and will not seek re-election as the MP for Diego Martin West, instead retiring to Tobago with his family. Rowley will chair a Cabinet retreat next week in Tobago.

Persad-Bissessar in her press release, asked if Rowley intends to use the Cabinet retreat as a platform to pressure and bully the PNM MPs into endorsing Energy Minister Stuart Young as his successor.

Young, the Energy Minister and a Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, has acted as prime minister over the last three times the PM was out of the country.

She pointed to the disregard for democratic principles within the PNM, exemplified by the postponement of the PNM's internal elections and special convention, which spoke volumes about the leadership that party's political leader.

She called on the nation not to forget Rowley government’s incompetence which had plunged every sector into crisis. "Our economy is in shambles, crime is rampant, and the safety and security of our citizens are at an all-time low."

She said the bloodshed and fear gripping communities are direct results of Rowley's ineffectual governance.

Persad-Bissessar said a United National Congress (UNC) government will lead the country back to prosperity and light.

"We have a comprehensive crime-fighting plan that will restore safety and security to our streets. We will rebuild the economy, repair broken institutions, and bring hope back to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

"To my fellow citizens, I urge you to remain alert and steadfast. We must reject Rowley and his allies' attempts to impose leadership on this nation that does not reflect the people's will.

Persad-Bissessar said the future of the country depended on the people's collective resolve to demand accountability, transparency, and strong leadership. "Together, we will rise from despair and rebuild our great nation. A brighter tomorrow is possible, and under the leadership of the UNC, it will be achieved," the release said.