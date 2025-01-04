126 arrested, 17 guns seized in first five days of SoE

An illegal gun and drugs seized during the state of emergency. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said "the fight is just getting started," against criminals as she announced the arrest 126 people, the seizure of 17 guns and 675 rounds of assorted ammunition in the first five days since the state of emergency (SoE) was declared on December 30.

"The powers granted to officers under the SoE regulations is allowing us to push back against the proliferation of gang and gun violence in our country. We have maintained that our actions are to ensure the safety and security of all the law-abiding citizens of Trinidad and Tobago," she said in a release on January 4.

Of these 126 people arrested, 46 were held within the first two days of the SoE.

The commissioner thanked officers for the efforts and urged the public to co-operate with them to help combat criminality.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of operations Junior Benjamin echoed the commissioner's latter plea saying: "I encourage everyone to work with us by sharing any information that may assist in apprehending offenders locating illegal firearms or uncovering criminal activity. Your partnership is crucial, and every piece of information, no matter how small, could make a significant difference."

Although the police have been given extra powers to perform searches without a warrant, the DCP of investigations Suzette Martin assured it would not be abused, the release said.

"Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear from our officers. Our focus remains firmly on criminals, and our actions are guided by professionalism, accountability, and respect for the rights of all law-abiding citizens."

The release said the success in arrests and seizures resulted from 1,011 searches done during 257 anti-crime operations across all ten policing divisions in TT.

It said this involved thousands of officers, from various branches, sections and units who were also aided by the defence force personnel and other law-enforcement agencies.

The release did not say how many of those arrested have been charged.

Under the SoE regulations, police are empowered to detain suspects for 48 hours, and a further seven days, once approved by an Assistant Superintendent of Police.