Hotel and tourism association assures visitors: Tobago remains open despite SoE

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Alpha Lorde.

PRESIDENT of the Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association (THTA) Alpha Lorde is assuring all stakeholders and visitors to the island that Tobago remains a safe and serene tourism destination despite the country in the midst of a state of emergency (SoE).

On December 30, President Christine Kangaloo signed the declaration of an SoE giving the TTPS and the TT Regiment certain additional powers to specifically tackle a threat to national security posed by reports of an impending explosion of gangland violence and reprisal shootings.

In response, the association issued a press release on Friday, January 3, stating that Tobago is still a safe and welcoming destination.

The Government's recent declaration of the SoE, the release said, reflects its commitment to addressing the concerning number of crimes taking place in the twin island state and to ensuring the general public’s safety.

"The THTA stands ready to work alongside the Tobago House of Assembly – Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation and the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) to show support, collaboration and commitment to reinforcing that Tobago, our tranquil paradise, remains a safe and welcoming destination."

The release added that the safety of visitors to the island, THTA members and all stakeholders continues to be a priority during this time and always.

"Our hotels, villas, bed and breakfasts, tour operators, restaurants and bars, remain open and ready to offer our visitors our warm hospitality, unforgettable and idyllic experiences that our paradise offers."

The THTA's other board members are vice president, Maria Yip John; second vice president and treasurer, Garvin Manzano; and immediate past president, Chris James.

It's office is in the Lambeau Credit Union Bldg, Auchenskeoch Road, Carnbee.

The release said the association wanted to re-emphasise its commitment and readiness to continue working alongside the government and the THA, as the country must face and navigate the challenges that may emerge together.

"The THTA remains steadfast in ensuring our visitors and our stakeholders are kept informed and updated regularly via our social media platforms, website and internal communication. We invite and welcome you, our visitors, to our paradise."