Denise Belfon drops first ever album

Denise Belfon -

Soca queen Denise “Saucy Wow” Belfon is back. After several years out of the spotlight, Belfon has released her first-ever EP, Queen Returns.

Featuring ten tracks, the album showcases Belfon’s signature style, blending danceable rhythms with bold, unapologetic energy, said a media release.

Speaking about the milestone, Belfon shared her excitement for this new chapter in her career.

“This EP is like my rebirth, my rebranding, and what the people have been missing,” she said. “I own all my masters (original recordings) now. This is my way of telling fans that I’ve been watching, waiting, and I’m back to shut down the place – again!”

Known for her electrifying stage presence and hits like Ka Ka Lay Lay, Hard Wuk and Work, Belfon has been a force in soca and beyond for over 30 years, the release said.

>

Reflecting on her time away from the spotlight, the Belmont-born singer candidly shared the personal trials that shaped her return.

The year 2019, she admitted, "brought an abrupt halt to my career and my life. I was homeless.

"But life isn’t about how you get mashed down; it’s about how you come back up. This return is me apologising to myself for being so naive and trusting. Now, I’m wiser and stronger.”

During her time away, Belfon kept busy behind the scenes. She expanded her catering business, Saucy’s Kitchen, and her company, Saucy Empire, mentoring young artistes and giving back to her community through charitable work, the release said.

“I’ve been grooming underdog artistes because I know what it feels like to be one,” Belfon said. “I’ve also been running Juve in June, a project my grandmother gifted to me and my daughters in 2010. It’s all about charity, domestic-violence survivors, the elderly, and children.”

With Queen Returns, each track on the album is a testament to Belfon's growth as an artiste, blending hard-hitting lyrics with pulsating beats, the release said.

“The most exciting part about this new chapter is being in my own zone. I’ve always gone against the grain. I’ve always been a force to be reckoned with, and now I’m coming harder than before,” Belfon said.

Looking ahead to 2025, Belfon is planning a year filled with performances, projects and collaborations. Fans can also expect the continued success of her ventures like Saucy Empire and Juve in June, alongside more mentoring of emerging talent, the release said.

To her fans, Belfon expressed heartfelt gratitude: “Thank you for always believing in me and defending me. I’m here to stay – for the next 30, 60, or even 105 years. This is only the beginning of what’s to come.”

>