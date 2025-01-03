Build your legacy for 2025

THE EDITOR: The beginning of a new year is usually a time for reflection and the making of resolutions. The past year with all its ups and downs has taught us invaluable lessons.

So much has happened, both good and bad – the joyous occasions of newborns, graduations and loving friendships, all this amidst the many lives lost suddenly, the grieving families and the failed relationships with people once considered dear to us.

This moment of new beginnings filled with the hope and promise of what lies ahead also invites us to reflect on a profound truth: life is fleeting, and our time on this Earth is limited. What we do with our days, how we touch the lives of others, and the memories we create will form the legacy we leave behind.

When the death of a loved one is sudden and unexpected, it is a poignant nudge that we are here just for a time, to make our mark if we care to, and then, literally, to "fade away into the beyond;" to become just a picture on the wall, if at all. A sobering thought, indeed!

What are the rituals and traditions that we have created in our families that our children and/or loved ones will choose to continue and pass down through generations, creating a continuous thread of who we were to them – the stories told, the kind words and deeds remembered, the forgiveness of a misdeed, the hugs and kisses when they were not deserving, the dinners shared, the prayers said, the smiles and soft whispers.

Has our canvas remained blank, or have we painted a tapestry of colourful memories, some bittersweet, but filled with expressions of love, care and compassion?

In this new year, let each moment be a gift, an opportunity to create memories that will outlive us, long after we are gone. As we navigate the sometimes-difficult journey of life, it is essential to recognise that our actions today shape the stories that will be told about us tomorrow. So that we dare not live recklessly, without care of self and of others, by throwing caution to the wind with hurtful words, by careless attitudes to loved ones, whether parents or children, by attempts to belittle and create dysfunction in our families, and by mean-spiritedness and vulgar behaviours.

Let 2025 be a commitment to live with intent, with an awareness of our impermanence and a dedication to build a lasting legacy. The importance of living in the moment and appreciating the present, the

now, is therefore significant. Only you can choose if your goals and dreams are for your personal achievement, or also for the impact that they can have on others.

You do not have to be famous or wealthy to do good deeds – as even small acts of kindness and love can leave an indelible mark on those around us. Focus on what truly matters and how you can contribute positively to your community and to those people in your relationships. Have you treated them well and have you been listening carefully to their lived experiences that they have shared with you?

Building a legacy is more than just accumulating material wealth or celebrating achievements. It is the imprint we leave on the hearts and minds of those we encounter while we are alive. It is the values we uphold, the love we share, and the impact we make on others. This means living with purpose, kindness, and a keen desire to making the world a better place.

The bonds we form with family and friends are the cornerstone of our legacy. Investing time in nurturing these relationships will create memories that will be treasured long after we are gone. For the new year, how can this be done?

1. Regularly reflect on your actions and their impact on others.

2. Be willing to adapt and grow, ensuring that your legacy remains relevant and positive.

3. Share your values and life lessons with others, guiding those who come after you. Whether it is honesty, resilience, or empathy, these values shape the future, for them and for you.

As we embrace the new year 2025 and as we celebrate new beginnings, let us live each day with the awareness that life is precious and fleeting, and that the memories we create and the love we share are the true measure of our time on Earth.

Wishing you a year filled with moments and meaningful connections that will inspire generations to come. Happy New Year!

Dr MARGARET NAKHID-CHATOOR

psychologist/educator