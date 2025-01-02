Two San Fernando men arrested in 'drug block' searches

TWO San Fernando men are now in custody after police searched known "drug blocks" on the evening of January 1.

Newsday understands Southern Division Task Force carried out several exercises within the jurisdiction between 6 pm and 10 pm on January 1.

During these roving exercises, they arrested a 21-year-old man from St John's Village, Cipero Road, San Fernando for possession of 64 grammes of cannabis, obscene language and disorderly behaviour.

In a separate incident, officers arrested a 21-year-old man from Kings Wharf, San Fernando, for possession of a weapon after they found a knife on him.

The exercises were co-ordinated by Snr Supt Kirk, Supt Singh, Asp Phillip, Insp Wilkinson, Sgt Steele and Sgt Mason.

