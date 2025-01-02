Some questions on the SoE

THE EDITOR: Will a state of emergency (SoE) magically secure borders and stop illegal guns from entering?

How is an SoE going to help with the judiciary’s failure to improve timely processing of cases?

Why isn’t it mandatory that police and Defence Force personnel wear bodycams during the SoE to prevent abuse? (The rights of non-criminals are the same rights of the accused.)

How can an SoE get rid of non-performers or criminal elements in the TTPS? Can an SoE improve absurdly low recruitment standards, correct outdated training methods, or make officers realise they have to set an example? (The No 1 violator of traffic laws is, ironically, the TTPS.)

Will an SoE be successful where anti-gang laws, FIU, and currency changeover were not?

If the SoE is the “last resort,” what is the next step when it fails to make a difference?

R SAMAROO

via e-mail