Mickela Panday: Unite to save Trinidad and Tobago

Mickela Panday, political leader of the Patriotic Front. -

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) political leader Mickela Panday has called on citizens to unite to save Trinidad and Tobago.

She made this call in a New Year's message to the nation.

Panday recalled it was a year ago that her father, former prime minister Basdeo Panday, 90, died in the US after going there for medical treatment.

"Today we usher in a new beginning both for our nation, and my family, as we commemorate the life and spirit of my late father."

She said his ideas and values endure.

>

"As his daughter I carry his torch. He lives on in me and I am committed to serving this country with the same strength, fearlessness and honour that defined his life."

Panday recalled her father often called on young people to stand up, be counted and take up the mantle of leadership.

"Today, I want to echo his call. To all of you who share his love for this country. I ask you to join me in carrying his torch."

TT, she said, is at a crossroads, but added, "While the road ahead may seem uncertain, it is not hopeless."

Panday said citizens have the power to save TT from the brink of collapse. She said this could only be done by people standing, working and acting together.

"Let us draw inspiration from his life and legacy. Let us remember that we are not powerless. Together we have the power to bring about the change that this nation so desperately needs."

She sent a special message for anyone who wanted to contest the next general election as a PF candidate.

"Nominations for the next general election will close on Monday January 13."

After January 13, the PF will announce its second phase of screening.

>

Panday said this was an opportunity for patriots to step forward and be part of the movement "to rebuild our nation."

She added her father always believed it was darkest before dawn.

"Today I hold on to that belief and I ask that you do the same."

A subsequent statement issued by the PF said nomination forms are available at its offices in Chaguanas and San Fernando. They can also be downloaded from the party's website, thepatrioticfront.com.

The PF advised people seeking additional information about nominations to call its nomination support line at 689-8936.

At a function in San Fernando last May, Panday announced the PF would contest all 41 constituencies in this year's election.

The exercise began earlier in the month and involved candidate vetting and background checks.

The party has not announced any candidates to date.