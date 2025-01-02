Courts All Sectors Netball shoots off on January 4

In this January 27, 2024 file photo, Defence Force goal scorer Maria LaFoucade (L) battles for possession of the ball with UWI goal keeper Shania Shortt during the Courts All Sectors Netball Tournament alternative division match at the Eastern Regional Sporting Indoor Arena, in Tacarigua. - DANIEL PRENTICE

The 2025 Courts All Sectors Netball League shoots off at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua, on January 4, with the opening day knockout tournament.

After this year’s opening ceremony and march past, the action gets under way in the premiership, championship and the alternative divisions. This season, the league comprises 19 teams participating with four (premiership), seven (championship) and eight (alternate) vying for top honours.

Two teams have moved to the top flight from last year’s championship season. They are the 2024 championship winners Jabloteh and Unit Trust Sparks. Both the Defence Force and Police are not fielding teams in the premiership division in 2025.

The premier teams are Jabloteh, Metal Industries Co. (MIC Tigers), Unit Trust Sparks and the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

The second tier includes Bermudez United, Defence Force, Police Netball

>

Youth Club (PNYC), Police, MIC Tigers, UTT and University of the West Indies, who moved up from the alternative division.

And in the alternate, Defence Force, Fire Youth, Police Netball Youth Club,

Police, TT Post, University of the Southern Caribbean (USC), UTC Sparks and UTT are the contesting teams.

Additionally this year, male players will be accommodated in the Open knock-out competition and in games on the closing day. A maximum of two male players only will be allowed on court at any time.

A January 1 statement from Netball TT said, “The league provides opportunities for women to indulge in healthy and competitive play, corporate citizens to become involved in the Netball movement and families to recreate. More importantly, it provides a platform for senior players to engage in elite competition.

The league’s competitions remain the same, including the Fast 5 with an added

attraction. Major knock-out competitions include the Jean Pierre Challenge trophy and the Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy.

Both Pierre and Sergeant, who are deceased, were two of the six founding members of the league in 1991.