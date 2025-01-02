2025: The global paradigm shift we need

2025 business goals -

As we step into a new year, it’s time to embrace a transformative mindset. The key to unlocking greater prosperity for ourselves and our economies isn’t solely through waiting for big corporations to invest in our islands. The real power lies in us – everyday people and small business owners – who dare to participate actively in the global market.

Let’s move beyond the comfort of small local markets. One of the best ways to inject more money into our economies is by thinking bigger and going global, whether as employees or entrepreneurs. This paradigm shift isn’t just a possibility, it’s a necessity.

For job seekers: Time to reskill and upskill

If you’re someone who wants to work for a company, now is the time to commit to learning new, in-demand skills.

Thousands of opportunities are out there waiting for people who are willing to reskill and upskill themselves.

>

By securing a job with an international organisation, you’re not only gaining world-class experience and developing your skills – you’re also earning in a higher currency.

Even if you keep a bank account outside the Caribbean, you’ll still live, spend and pay taxes here.

Imagine the difference it makes when you’re earning significantly more while maintaining your Caribbean lifestyle.

For entrepreneurs: Export your expertise

Small business owners and entrepreneurs, you already have everything you need to sell to international markets.

Service-based businesses have a particularly advantageous edge – no logistics of shipping products, no warehouses and no extra overhead.

You can export your expertise, tapping into the global demand for knowledge and skills.

Platforms like LinkedIn can help you connect with clients. Your website ensures you show up in online searches. Creating content and building a social media community will spread the word and build trust. And when it comes to getting paid, there are countless tools – PayPal, Payoneer, WiPay, First Atlantic Commerce and more – to make it seamless.

If you’re in the physical product game, integrate DHL or another shipping service into your website.

>

Customers can pay shipping fees directly, removing that burden from you. For local deliveries, contact courier companies and explore integrations with your website platform.

A new perspective on opportunity

We often hear about rising costs of living, lack of jobs and diminished quality of life in the Caribbean. But that’s not the whole story.

The truth is, opportunities exist in abundance – if you’re willing to shift your perspective.

I’ve been working remotely and independently since 2017, attracting local, regional and international opportunities.

Many people in my network are thriving in similar ways, proving that the lack of opportunities is, in fact, a myth.

The real question is: What are you willing to do?

If you keep doing the same things you’ve always done, you’ll keep getting the same results. But if you’re ready to embrace the idea of a borderless, interconnected world, you’re already taking the first step toward tapping into new possibilities.

>

Start your year by diving into knowledge. Google terms like "in-demand digital skills 2025" or "top industries for business in 2025."

Explore reports like Coursera’s top 50 in-demand skills for 2025. Go down the rabbit hole and learn what the world needs – and how you can be a part of it.

No more excuses, just action

The year 2025 isn’t one to make excuses. It’s a year to break barriers, think globally and take ownership of your future.

Opportunities are everywhere, but they require effort, curiosity and a willingness to change.

Let’s make this the year we stop waiting for things to happen and start creating the lives we deserve.

The world is one big interconnected village – go out there and claim your place in it.

I made the move to Thailand to further my own upskilling in my industry and see how leaders in Technology are leveraging the tools to grow their business.

The reason I still create all of my content on TV, radio, newspapers, podcasts, blogs and social media, is that whilst I’m learning all of this firsthand, I want to be able to bring you along the journey in hopes that it plants new seeds, sparks new ideas and gives you a glimpse into how the world leading countries are all owing the growth of technology to help enrich the lives of its people.

>

So from me to you, Happy New Year! I look forward to another year of serving you and growing with you.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.