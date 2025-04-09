TTMA rolls out new executive team

Newly elected president of TTMA Dale Parson. -

The TT Manufacturers' Association has announced a full slate of new additions to its executive team.

Dale Parson, managing director of the Kaleidoscope Group and member of the Board of TT Association of Professional Engineers has been elected as the association’s new president.

Parson gave his first speech at the TTMA’s leadership discussion and networking event on April 9.

"I am truly grateful for the confidence the board of TTMA has placed in me to lead this auspicious body over the next year.

"I assure you that I will do my utmost to justify the confidence bestowed upon me and to continue and advance the interest of the non-energy manufacturing sector building on the remarkable progress made in the previous years by my predecessors."

He expressed his gratitude for the "outstanding leadership" of outgoing TTMA president Roger Roach.

He also joked with Roach, who was in the audience, saying, "Thank you, Mr Roach. I know I have some large shoes to fill but I think my shoes are bigger than yours."

During the event he outlined three initiatives he wishes to prioritise.

These initiatives include growing non-energy exports, fostering the growth of SMEs towards commercialisation and acquiring a 20-acre parcel of land in a centralised area with highway access to construct a 200,000sq ft Caribbean trade and convention centre to host the Trade and Investment Convention and other events.

Other newly appointed board members include vice presidents Emil Ramkisoon and Barry Fakoory.

Deputy managing director of Christle Ltd, Jonathan Garcia, has been appointed corporate secretary.

Kris Sadal, Kishara Maraj, Rajiv Ragoonanan and Gordon Dalgliesh have all been welcomed onto the board of directors.

They will work with returning directors Navin Dookeran and Clint Villafana.