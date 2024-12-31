OJT, Sewa International TT collaborate on clothing drive

Varuna Samaroo, operations officer, Sewa International TT, hands over the items of clothing to Jodi Dolabaille, communications officer, Ministry of Labour, for the second instalment of SuitUp for 2025. -

In keeping with the season of giving and in line with its mandate, Sewa International TT, a non-profit organisation, collaborated with the On-the-Job Training Division (OJTD) on its first instalment of Suit Up for 2025.

This initiative entailed the distribution of gently used professional attire to trainees of the OJT programme in the Central region. The outfits were generously donated by business professionals who participated in Sewa International TT’s recently launched Clothing Recycle Drive.

The donations came from a diverse range of donors, including young adults and retirees, resulting in a wide variety of clothing styles. Eighty trainees visited the Divali Nagar Site in Chaguanas between November 27 and 29 and volunteers helped them choose clothing at no cost to add to their 2025 career wardrobe.

Trainees seized the opportunity to participate in this initiative.

One trainee, Tischel Lucas, had this to say: “I am quite pleased by OJT’s collaboration with SewaTT. It provided me the opportunity to refresh my professional attire. The volunteers’ compassion and thoughtfulness made my experience easier and pleasant.”

Varuna Samaroo, operations officer, Sewa International TT, said: "We are in our fifth year of our Clothing Recycle Project and were thrilled to partner this year with the OJT Division, and felt the event was a success.

" It brings us great joy to see recipients' happiness with much gratitude as they received these professional garments, knowing that they will make a meaningful difference in their lives in the work environment.

"Together, we are not just recycling clothing; we are empowering individuals to step confidently into their futures.”

As a stalwart of charitable initiatives, OJT division’s director Joann David said, “The OJT Division values this type of collaboration, as it bolsters its ability to provide the continuum of care and varied support for our trainees of the programme.

"On behalf of ministry (Ministry of Labour), I would like to congratulate Sewa International TT for selecting the OJTP as a partner in this initiative and on its commitment and dedication hosting of these charitable initiatives that benefit thousands of vulnerable citizens.

She said this instalment of Suit UP was "a smooth success" and SewaTT will hold a second instalment in early 2025, for which 50 bags of professional wear were received for scores of other trainees to benefit.

"This people-centred collaborative initiative strengthens the OJTP Division’s efforts in the fulfilment of its objective to preparing our trainees for the world of work by meeting their needs on a holistic basis."

