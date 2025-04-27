Jazz meets diplomacy for King’s Day celebrations

King’s Day celebrations in the Netherlands. - Photo courtesy Dutch Embassy

WHAT do jazz, diplomacy and the Kingdom of the Netherlands have in common?

The will all come together to celebrate King’s Day 2025.

In a news release on April 24, the Dutch Embassy said, “King’s Day (Koningsdag, in Dutch) is the national day of Kingdom of the Netherlands and is usually celebrated on April 27. It marks the birthday of King Willem-Alexander and is one big party filled lots of music, dancing, flea markets and fun fairs. Most people dress in orange because the Royal Family bears the name ’House of Orange’ (Huis van Oranje).“

A few days later, on April 30, jazz enthusiasts around the world get fired up for International Jazz Day. In 2011, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) officially designated that day as International Jazz Day in order to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people worldwide. Even here in TT, jazz events in April to May have become increasingly popular over the years.

On May 2, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands will host a King’s Day reception and jazz concert in collaboration with UTT.

The release said, Award-winning concert pianist and composer Michiel Borstlap from the Netherlands, Hershel Rosario (bassist) and Marlon Conradus (drummer), both from Curaçao, alongside local saxophonist and music professor Anthony “Tony Paul” Woodroffe will perform a tribute to Herbie Hancock.

The legendary jazz pianist and composer is a Unesco Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue and chairman of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz. The Dutch trio will then travel with members of the Embassy to Barbados as part of the Embassy’s outreach on the neighbouring island.

Dutch nationals, the embassy said, who would like to attend and have not received an invitation yet can contact the Embassy at por-rsvp@minbuza.nl or telephone number 625-1210.

Members of the public can also catch the artistes on May 3, at Kafé Blue, 1D Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $200 each.