Dodds is North East Zone’s top cricketer

Altaf Baksh, left, secretary of the TT Cricket Board, presents the trophy for North East Zone Club of the Year, won by Rovers Sports and Cultural Club, at Guaico Government Primary School. -

RICHARD DODDS of Rovers was adjudged Senior Cricketer of the Year at the North East Zonal Council held their 2024 prize-giving function recently at the Guaico Government Primary School, Sangre Grande.

Dodds scored a season-high 685 runs to help Rovers Sports and Cultural Club win Club of the Year.

The outstanding Rovers batsman was among the five Cricketers of the Year which also included his teammates Devon Nelson and Christon Charles.

Completing the top five were Kevin Mohammed of Cricket Valencia and Amrish Rampersad of Youth Sports.

Both Dodds and Nelson (603 runs) excelled with the bat in the season while the other three awardees provided all-round performances.

>

Rovers topped the clubs in the senior division, were also winners of the 40-overs competition, and runners-up in the T20 tournament.

Cunaripo Sports were second in the senior division and Young Defenders finished third; while Xplorers were runners-up in the limited overs.

Tariq Richards, a talented Under-15 cricketer, was bestowed with the Youth Cricketer of the Year award having been selected for the national team, as was Johanson Gajadhar (U-17).

The other outstanding youth players were Zaheem Ali (Under-13), Gajadhar (U-17), and Ishmael Ali (U-19).

Also getting special mention was Ali who was selected as a reserve of the national Under-13 team picked to play Jamaica in a bilateral series.

Another youngster who made his presence felt during the season was Vashish Persad Maharaj of SWHA who racked up 280 runs and snatched 16 runs.

Swansea took pride of place in the league competition in division one with MIC Toco Sporting Academy placing second, and Wanderers Oriental third.

President of the TTCB Azim Bassarath delivered the feature address and commended the Sangra Grande Regional Corporation for their support of the North East Zone.

He said because of the assistance of the SGRC and its chairman Kenwyn Phillip, the zone was able to start their season on time as grounds were adequately prepared despite the bad weather and lack of resources.

>

Bassarath, the vice-president of Cricket West Indies, commended the zone for not only continuing to produce male and female cricketers of a high standard noting that this year produced the most centurions in its history.

He said North East was moving ahead to improve its club administration, admitting it is not an easy task but which the TTCB had resolved to initiate throughout the zones.

Bassarath suggested ways in which clubs can organise and raise funds to help their cricket grow and produce cricketers for the national stage.

He said the issue of quality coaches directly involved in the clubs was occupying the attention of the TTCB.

Already a CWI-certified course up to level two has been planned by the TTCB under the supervision of top facilitator Debideen Manick.

Bassarath said scoring is also very important, and statistics will be available, properly done as a matter of record and reference using the latest technology.

He also pointed to umpiring and proposed a course to enhance its standard.

He said the future of the game points towards the increasing popularity of women’s cricket and highlighted the exploits of former West Indies spinner Anisa Mohammed, a product of the North East.

Bassarath said that Mohammed rose to the pinnacle of the T20 and ODI game and her achievements serve to inspire all young cricketers.

>

North East Zonal Council honour roll

Division 1 (League) Individual Awards

Most Runs: Chyrsostom Lockhart (MIC Toco Sporting Academy) 351

Highest Individual Score: Chyrsostom Lockhart 143 not out

Most Wickets: Kelvin Mahabir (Cricket Valencia) 43

Best Bowling Average: Darrin Dookie (Swansea) 37-4-151-18 Avg. 8.3

Best Allrounder: Jimal Bobb 207 runs & 19 wkts.

Centuries: Brian Choon (Cricket Valencia) 100; Darrion Dodds (Guaico Tamana) 118; Damian Boney (Swansea) 107; Trivon Bobb (Swansea) 106; Chrysostom Lockhart (MIC Toco Sporting Academy) 143; Christopher Orosco (Wanderers Oriental) 132.

Ten Per Match: Kevin Mahabir (Cricket Valencia) 8/60 & 6/16 vs Merry Makers; 6/38 & 4/43 vs Swansea.

Five Wickets Per Innings: Darrin Dookie 5/25 vs MIC Toco Sorting Academy; Kyle Ferreira (MIC Toco Sporting Academy) 5/15 vs Merry Makers; Isiah Davis (MIC Toco Sporting Academy) 6/18 vs Wanderers Oriental; Israel Modeste (MIC Toco Sporting Academy 5/62 vs Swansea; 5/54 vs Guaico Tamana; Zidane Dookeran (Wanderers Oriental) 5/42 vs MIC Toco Sporting Academy.

Senior Division League

Most Runs: Kyle Deonanan (Young Defenders) 386

Highest Individual Score: Marcus Richard (Rovers) 201

Most Wickets: Ashmeer Mohammed (Cunaripo Sports) 30

Best Bowling Average: Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports) 54-6-160-18 Avg. 8.9

Best Allrounder: David John (Montgomery) 265 runs & 23 wickets

Double Century: Marcus Richard (Rovers) 201 not out

Centuries: Devon Nelson (Rovers) 139 not out; Richard Dodds (Rovers) 123; Ricardo Monsegue (Cunaripo Sports) 132; Brandon Bharath (Youth Sports) 147; Kevin Persaud (Youth Sports) 113; Kyle Deonanan (Young Defenders) 111; Joel Graham (Xplorers) 172 not out; Wendell Adams (Montgomery) 174 not out

Five Wickets Per Innings: Akiel Gabriel (Montgomery) 5/30 vs North East Under-18s; Vishwanath Mahase (Young Defender) 6/48 vs Xplorers; Subash Kistow (Young Defenders) 5/51 vs Xplorers; 6/11 vs North East Under-18s; Keltus Samuel (Xplorers) 5/35 vs Montgomery; Ashmeed Mohammed (Cunaripo Sports) 6/12 vs North East Under-18; Kenton Pierre (Xplorers) 5/19 vs North East Under-18s; Ashmeer Mohammed (Cunaripo Sports) 5/33 vs Rovers; 5/35 vs Young Defenders; Anisa Mohammed (Cunaripo Sports) 6/45 vs Xplorers; Christian Sahai (Rovers) 7/40 vs Youth Sports; Rick Rampersad (Youth Sports) 5/34 vs Xplorers; Andell Ruiz (Youth Sports) 5/9 vs North East Under-18s; Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports) 5/44 vs Montgomery; Elijah Fuentes (North East Under-18s) 5/33 vs Cunaripo Sports; Brendon De La Rosa (Rovers) 5/37 vs Montgomery.

40-overs competition

Most Runs: Kevin Singh (Cricket Valencia) 189

Best Bowling Performance: Richard Cassie (Young Defenders) 23-2-72-13

Man of the Match (Final): Richard Dodds (Rovers) 59

Centuries: Kelvin Singh (Cricket Valencia) 125 not out vs Wanderers Oriental

Five Wickets Per Match: Keith Singh (Cricket Valencia) 5/40 vs Wanderers Oriental; Richard Cassie (Young Defenders) 5/8 vs Rovers; Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports) 6/19 vs Young Defenders; Mitra Sooklal (Rovers) 5/36; Mikhi Dyer 5/10 vs Merry Makers; Jayden Mohammed (North East Under-18s) 5/21 vs Merry Makers.

T20 Tournament

Most Runs: Devon Nelson (Rovers) 173

Best Bowling Performance: Subash Kistow (Young Defenders) 7-0-56-8

Man of the Match (Final) Akeem Alvarez (Xplorers) 68 not out

Centuries: Joel Graham (Explorers) 102 vs Merry Makers; Devon Nelson (Rovers) 107 vs Cricket Valencia

Five Wickets Per Match: Subash Kistow (Young Defenders) 5/28 vs Swansea

Club Awards

Division One League

1 Swansea

2 MIC Toco Sporting Academy

3 Wanderers Oriental

Senior Division League

1 Rovers

2 Cunaripo Sports

3 Young Defenders

40-Overs competition

1 Rovers

2 Xplorers

T20 Tournament

>

1 Xplorers

2 Rovers

Inter-Zone Youth

Most Valuable Players

Under-13s: Zaheem Ali

Under-15: Tariq Richards

Under-17: Johanson Gajadhar

Under-19: Ishmael Ali

National Selectees

Under-15: Tariq Richards

Under-17: Johanson Gajadhar

Under-13: Zaheem Ali (Reserve)

Youth Cricketer of the Year

Tariq Richards (Under-15)

Secondary Schools MVP

Vashist Persad Maharaj (SWAHA Hindu College) 280 runs & 16 wickets

Club Cricketers of the Year

Devon Nelson (Rovers) 603 runs

Kevin Mahabir (Cricket Valencia) 295 runs & 43 wickets

Richard Dodds (Rovers) 685 runs

Amrish Rampersad (Youth Sports) 330 runs & 32 wickets

Christon Charles (Rovers) 356 runs & 37 wickets

Senior Cricketer of the Year

Richard Dodds (Rovers) 685 runs

Other Awards

Coach of the Year: Lester Hanooman (Under-17s)

Umpire of the Year: Brandon Logie

Administrator of the Year: Bhagwandass Ramlogan

Club of the Year: Rovers Sports and Cultural Club

Honorees

Joseph Daniel

Winston Brathwaite

Special Awards

Arjoon Ramlal

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation

>