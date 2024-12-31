Chief Sec: SoE is an admission of failure

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine -

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine believes government’s decision to suddenly implement a state of emergency (SoE), after resisting previous calls to do so, was a clear admission of failure.

He made the statement on December 30 at a news conference at the Hochoy Charles Administrative Complex, Tobago.

It came hours after National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and acting Attorney General Stuart Young hosted a news briefing to announce the SoE.

Although no curfew or restrictions on public gatherings were announced, Young said the police would be given additional powers, including searching premises and people without warrants and detaining people for “periods of time.”

Hinds said the SoE is designed to confront criminals and provide law enforcement with easier access to them than under normal circumstances.

>

As of December 30, the country’s murder toll stands at 623, which includes an unprecedented 26 murders for the year in Tobago, the highest in the island’s history. Augustine said he looked at the news conference and was left “quite unimpressed.

“They did not exude any confidence or command over the situation and what we saw, essentially, was an admission of failure,” he said.

“But what is curious is that if we are admitting that we have failed with our national security as a priority, then we have not really addressed the failure through this state of emergency.”

Augustine added, “Chief among the failure was seated at the press conference today in the Minister of National Security. The entire country knows that Hinds has been a failure but he remains in his position.

“It means we are also admitting that the Commissioner of Police has failed. But she remains in her position and I am not sure that just having a state of emergency will in fact remedy the situation.” He questioned the timing of the SoE.

“One must question why it did not come before. We have had instances of multiple killings without a state of emergency being called. We had an issue of multiple killings right here in Black Rock, a state of emergency was not called.

“We had instances where gunmen ran into hospitals and shoot up the place, no state of emergency called and so one must question, ‘How all of a sudden a state of emergency is now being used as a strategy? The impression I got was that the government was against a state of emergency as a strategy for crime fighting.”

Augustine said the Prime Minister should have attended the news conference to give details about the SoE.

“It is disappointing, however, that the head of the government and head of the national security council did not lead in this process.

>

“As a matter of fact, for the SoE to be triggered, it is the Prime Minister who must write to the President and so it is baffling that the Prime Minister sent out two of his ministers, who did a very poor job explaining and rationalising to the people of Trinidad and Tobago why they were essentially suspending the rights of citizens, effective immediately. And so the Prime Minister should have led from in from in front.”

He said the country requires “strong and firm” leadership to deal with the worsening crime situation, “which we have not gotten over the past couple of years, certainly not with Minister Hinds as the head of national security.”

Augustine said he would wait until the President delivers her statement to the Speaker, outlining the specific grounds on which the decision to implement the SoE was taken, to further elaborate on the measure.

In the meantime, he told Tobagonians that their safeguards in the constitution have been suspended and they must be even more careful as they go about their daily routine.

And he hopes the security services will be judicious and fair in managing their duties during the SoE.

Augustine also said the government must deal swiftly with the country’s porous borders and also bring about reforms in the judicial system.

THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris welcomed the state of emergency but said he hopes a balance could be struck between “ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting the economy and the livelihoods of our people.”

In a WhatsApp statement on December 30, Morris said the SoE gives law enforcement an opportunity to “step up and really go after those fuelling the violence.”

He said he hopes the SoE will also be part of a bigger plan to “tackle the deeper issues driving crime, like our porous borders that allow illegal guns and drugs to flow in, money laundering that fuels gang activity and the perceived lack of opportunities that many youths are citing as an attractive prospect for them in a life of crime.”

>

Morris believes the country can win the war on crime.

“This is a tough time for our country but if we all work together and stay focussed on the bigger picture, we can make progress.

“Let’s support the efforts to make our country safer while ensuring that the long term solutions to the systemic problems are firmly in place.”

He said while there will be inconveniences, “we all must see the bigger picture, respect law enforcement at this time and work hand in hand so that we can have a successful outcome.

“Let us be patient. Let us trust the process and we will be successful.”

The Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said the declaration of an SoE without a curfew was “an interesting approach.”

The chamber’s president Curtis Williams said while the absence of a curfew ensures minimum disruption to economic activities, “which is critical given the state of the economy,” it also raises the question of whether the SoE will have the necessary teeth to effectively reduce crime.

“Its success will depend on how it is implemented and enforced,” he said in a WhatsApp voice note.

Even so, he said the chamber’s members support the move.

>

“I know it’s not the ideal thing but we think that it could definitely do some good because of the crime situation that now exists in the country, especially for us in Tobago. We have seen murders that we have never seen before and I think it will really go a long way.”

Williams urged the police must not abuse their powers.

“We are asking the police to be careful. We have peace-loving residents in Tobago and if you targeting the criminal elements, look for them, search them, catch them but be mindful of the folks and visitors on the island. We ask that they be courteous with them as they go about doing their duties.

“We, the members, were pleased with what came out of the press conference and we are hoping that it brings a big dent in the crime situation on the island.”

Williams said the focus must be on intelligence-driven policing, community engagement, social intervention, judicial efficiency and gun control measures.

“These are some things that could supplement the SoE.”