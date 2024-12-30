State of emergency live X feed

Ag AG Stuart Young says calling a state of emergency is not necessarily an admission by govt that its crime-fighting measures have failed. It's simply a response to intelligence of heightened gang activities and the potential for bloodshed by warring gangs. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Ag AG Stuart Young says private security firms will not be used during the state of emergency and all police officers on leave will be called out during the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024 >

Ag AG Stuart Young says one of the reasons in not having a curfew or any limitations to public gatherings was to factor-in the possibility that this state of emergency could very well go into the Carnival period. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Ag AG Stuart Young says the state of emergency will not stop people from using or discharging fireworks in the run up to the New Year. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Ag AG Stuart Young says there are many mischief-makers in TT. So going forward, there will be 3 sources of accurate information: The Min of Communications, the Min of Nat Sec and three, the Min of the Attorney General. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024 >

Ag AG Stuart Young says there is no plan for curfews in certain areas. He says a state of emergency is country-wide and there makes no sense having curfews in specific areas. If a curfew was to be implemented, it would be throughout the TT. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says the Govt did not want to hurt TT's economy so a decision was taken to have no curfew in place during the state of emergency. This in response to a query on why no curfew when there is info that mass shootings could cause mass casualties. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young reveals the Prime Minister had convened meetings on Sunday with the national security apparatus. Earlier on in the press conference, it was stated that Govt got information only at midnight which led to the decision to call a state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024 >

Asked why the PM is not at this press conference, acting AG Stuart Young says the PM is not the appropriate person to speak to the nation about the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says the regulations governing the state of emergency will be published within the next few hours of Monday December 30. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Nat Sec Min Fitzgerald Hinds says of the murders this year 32 were domestic related, 60 from robberies, 55 were revenge, 84 were drug-related, 29 were unknown, 8 others, and a whopping 263 of the murders were gang-related. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024 >

Nat Sec Min Fitzgerald Hinds says that as of Dec 26, 551 incidents led to 614 murders. 93 of these incidents involved more than one more murder. There were 33 double homicides, 8 triple homicides, 4 quadruple homicides and 1 quintuple homicide in TT this year. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Nat Sec Min Fitzgerald Hinds said in 2024, so far, there were 616 incidents of woundings and shootings which did not lead to death, but which led to 713 victims. He says violent crime is an epidemic. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Nat Sec Min Fitzgerald Hinds says there has been an escalation of gang-related murders within the last 48 hours. He says there were at least 9 gang-related murders over the past weekend. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Nat Sec Min Fitzgerald Hinds refers to the shooting death of a teenager while playing with a gun with another teenager as he paints a picture of the prevalence of illegal firearms in TT. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Nat Sec Min Fitzgerald Hinds says serious crimes in TT include murders, home-invasions, extortion of businessmen, kidnappings for ransom etc. He says the Govt is equally or more concerned about what is happening in the country. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

After 15 days of this state of emergency, Parliament will be convened to determine if the State of Emergency should be extended. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says a tribunal is being formed in collaboration with the acting Chief Justice to oversee the legal parameters of detaining people without warrant or charge by the police/soldiers during the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says the state of emergency gives the Defence Force powers of the police. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says police will be given powers to search premises, people without warrants during the state of emergency. People can be detained for a period of 48 hours without a warrant or charge. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says public gatherings will NOT be affected during the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says there will be NO CURFEW during this national state of public emergency. The focus by the security forces will be on the individuals who are using high-powered weapons to destabilise public safety. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young: Murder outside Besson Police Station on Saturday, and the murders of 5 people on Sunday, believed to be in revenge for the Saturday shooting, led Govt to believe a public emergency exists and the State of Emergency was called. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young said information from the police that there is going to be an increase in heightened revenge shootings between gangs is what led to the calling of the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young said an incident in Laventille led to the murders of 5 people and all intelligence provided by the police was that this was a reprisal shooting and there is an expectation of reprisal shootings. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says in the past 48 hours, there were two incidents which reached Govt. On Saturday outside Besson Street Police Station, one man was gunned down. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting AG Stuart Young says there were 61 murders in December, 623 murders for the year. The focus of the murders is NOT the main reason for calling the state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024

Acting Attorney General Stuart Young says the police passed on information to the Govt at midnight which led to the calling of a state of emergency. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) December 30, 2024