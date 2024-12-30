Kamla: SoE is political gimmickry

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - Photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the declaration of a state of emergency (SoE) on December 30 was an act of political gimmickry by government and it will not reduce crime.

She made this comment in response to a signed proclamation by President Christine Kangaloo to declare an SoE and comments about it by acting Attorney General Stuart Young and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds at a subsequent news conference.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said Kangaloo declared the SoE, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister in accordance with Section 8(2)(c) of the Constitution.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said, "I called for a SoE in January as I correctly predicted that failure to do so would result in a most murderous year."

She recalled being condemned by the Prime Minister and his political and business community supporters.

"Many lives could have been saved had they heeded my advice at the beginning of this year."

Persad-Bissessar claimed Dr Rowley's prior refusals and condemnations indicate the SoE is his last, desperate attempt to convince the population he has a crime plan on the virtual eve of a general election.

"This SoE is a shameless political gimmick, a band-aid solution in an election year that does nothing to address the root causes of crime. This government is out of ideas and out of time."

She said the SoE was declared before the Cabinet holds a retreat in Tobago next month.

Persad-Bissessar claimed Rowley is a coward who is hiding from a violent crime crisis which his government created over its last decade in office.

She questioned the manner in which government chose to inform the population about the SoE.

"The country awoke this morning to a dubious press release that declared an SoE but had no details nor even identifiable official markings, and it was rightly rapidly condemned as fake news by most people."

Persad-Bissessar claimed Young and Hinds held their briefing to convince the population the SoE was real.

"This reinforces the fact that this SoE was called by vaps by a clueless regime that knows it is on the tail end of its decade of destructive rule over our country on the eve of general elections."

She said, "Their (Young and Hinds) claim that it was called overnight based on intelligence about impending gang warfare is simply not convincing."

Multiple gang-related murders and the high usage of illegal high-powered weaponry in crimes over the past year, Persad-Bissessar continued, show this claim to be unbelievable.

Persad-Bissessar repeated, "Proclaiming the SoE was definitely not a matter of careful consideration or strategy but was purely a public relations stunt."

She said Rowley's absence from the briefing shows he does not see the SoE as serious.

"This is undoubtedly the most insulting act of cowardice and disrespect we have ever witnessed."

Persad-Bissessar repeated that only a UNC government can bring real change and restore safety.

She also repeated the UNC has a comprehensive, actionable plan to combat crime once if it elected to government.

"We will not hide. We will not fail. We will act."

In a separate statement, Mayaro MP Rushton Paray said the SoE is a sobering reminder of the dire security challenges facing TT.

"While the government’s stated intention to address the recent escalation in violent crime and the proliferation of high-powered firearms is commendable, we must also recognise that such measures are temporary in nature."

Paray said the population deserves a comprehensive, long-term plan to restore safety to communities.

"This requires more than extraordinary powers for law enforcement. It demands a holistic approach that addresses the root causes of crime, including poverty, unemployment, and the breakdown of community support systems."

Paray said the rights of law-abiding citizens must be protected during the SoE and the extraordinary powers granted to the police under this SoE must be exercised with full accountability and transparency.

"Maintaining public trust in our institutions is critical, and this can only be achieved if the government demonstrates fairness and diligence in the application of these measures."

Paray urged government to engage all stakeholders, including the opposition, in an inclusive and collaborative dialogue on how "we can combat crime sustainably and effectively."

Paray is one of five opposition MPs who have publicly questioned the ability of Persad-Bissessar to lead the UNC to victory in the next election.