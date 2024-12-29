Fun House Mas Band

Band leader Rochel Tronchin with Raphael Tronchin portraying The Crest. -

FUN HOUSE MAS BAND creator Rochel Tronchin's says the band allows her to "be able to create something extraordinary that would bring joy and happiness to all the kids that would take part in it."

In a news release on December 16, Tronchin said, "The core purpose of Fun House Mas Band is to give children an opportunity to participate in Carnival, regardless of their background or economic status."

She said, "I decided to bring out a kiddies mas band and not just any mas band, a band that can get sponsors to help kids who are unable to partake to come and have fun. That’s where the name Fun House Mas Band originated."

She said, "We are currently working on is providing costumes for underprivileged kids (community residences) for the year 2025 and beyond for the Junior Carnival Parade of the Bands and Red Cross Carnival.

>

"We are aiming for children from ages three - 17 years old and our main objective is to foster learning through mas and we firmly believe that this initiative will contribute significantly to the children’s development as most cannot participate due to financial constraints at their home."

Tronchin added, "Carnival is more than just a day of fun; it is an opportunity for children to connect with their culture, build relationships, be creative and grow in confidence and self-esteem. By supporting Fun House Mas Band, you are helping to create a future where our children feel included, supported, and valued."

The theme for 2025 is Elements of Trinbago. Seven elements were taken from the Coat of Arms and were beautifully transformed. They are: the crest, the wreath, the mantle, the helm, the supporters, the shield and the motto.

Get more information at – www.funhousemasband.com