Missing rig worker's family only focused on finding him

Pete Phillip -

THE family of missing Well Services Petroleum Ltd employee Pete Phillip are solely focused on finding him and are not thinking about anything else at this time.

Phillip, 47, was part of a 75-member crew on board the company's Rig 110, located in Heritage's offshore acreage near Pt Fortin.

The rig experienced a partial collapse around 3.09 am on December 22.

Phillip was reported missing and another worker was injured in the incident. All of his co-workers were safely evacuated from the rig.

Some of Phillip's relatives have been on-site at the Trinmar Marine Base, Pt Fortin since the incident. They have been regularly briefed by officials from Well Services, Heritage Petroleum and the Energy Ministry about efforts to find him.

One relative, speaking on condition of anonymity, on December 27, said Phillip had not been found yet.

The relative said Phillip's wife and their four children were holding on.

"They are holding on as best as they could. I wouldn't know exactly how they're feeling. They're hanging in."

Asked if the family was focused on finding Phillip but not thinking about anything else at this point, the relative said, "Yes. That's right."

He added the family was satisfied with the manner in which Well Services and Heritage were treating with them and keeping them updated.

Phillips had planned to spend Christmas at his La Romaine home with his wife Kandasie, 34, and their four children – Jesiah, 13, Justin, 11, Jelicia, nine and Giselle, three.

In a statement on December 27, Well Services said, "Today, continued close-camera assessment was conducted. Additionally, Hunters Search and Rescue was contacted for an update and reported that they had searched the coastline from Granville, Cedros to Point Coco and Icacos but found no signs of Mr Pete Phillip or any personal protective equipment (PPE)."

The company added that with the full support of Heritage Petroleum, it remained fully committed to the search and recovery efforts for Phillip.

"This phase of the operation continues to prioritise the safety of all personnel and the utmost respect for those affected by the situation."

Well Services repeated, "All key stakeholders receive regular updates, and we remain dedicated to providing the necessary resources and expertise."

The company continues to maintain ongoing communication and support for Phillip's family.

In a statement on December 26, Well Services said it made the difficult decision to transition from search and rescue operations to a search and recovery phase.

"Given the length of time that has passed and the challenging maritime conditions, we have regretfully determined that the possibility of survival may be unlikely at this time."

The company added, "This decision was reached with careful consideration, following a comprehensive assessment of the situation and in consultation with recognised experts in the field."

The Coast Guard, Heritage Petroleum, international maritime expert T&T Salvage, the HSRT and volunteer fishermen have been involved in efforts to find Phillip.

After the incident happened on December 22, Energy Minister Stuart Young was on site at Trinmar Marine Base, meeting with families of the 75 workers (including Phillip's) and receiving briefings from Well Services and Heritage.

In a statement from the ministry then, Young "offered his prayers and words of support to the family members present at this difficult time."

In a second statement on the same day, the ministry said it would appoint a team to do "a detailed investigation of the incident and to prepare and submit a comprehensive report of the findings."

In a statement on December 25, the ministry said it remains "engaged in assisting both Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd and Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd by providing 24-hour support for the Rig 110 incident response.

The ministry has been providing 24 hour-support onsite to the agencies involved in searching for Phillip.