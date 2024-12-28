Dillon Khelawan takes jockey title, John O’Brien is top trainer

Hello World, with Dillon Khelawan aboard, is escorted to the winners' circle by owner Neil Poon Tip, left, and trainer John O'Brien after winning the First Citizens Gold Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, on Boxing Day. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

THE 2024 racing season concluded with a very exciting six-race card on Boxing Day.

Full-fledge jockey Dillon Khelawan, led the way with 21 victories to his name during the year. Khelawan stretched his lead in the jockeys column with an impressive six-and- three-quarter length victory aboard Creme De La Creme for trainer John O’Brien.

Once again, Khelawan piloted Headliner, another O’Brien runner to success in the First Citizens Juvenile Championship by some two-and-a-half lengths to seal the jockeys title.

In the apprentice jockey title race, Tristan Phillips began the day with ten winners to his name. After an exciting finish to the opening contest between the top-two apprentice riders, Phillips had to wait about 15 minutes to be declared the winner of the first race.

When the judges finally came to the decision, Phillips secured victory with Midnight Lover by just a nose over his stablemate Arsalan.

Then in the final event for the racing season, Phillips was able to land the apprentice title steering Prince Connor to a two-length win for owner/trainer Clyde Rambaran.

With the four victories for trainer John O’Brien, he was able to secure the trainers title over Lester Alexis.

The 2025 racing season will begin on January 25.