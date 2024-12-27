Unilever announces resignation of director

Unilever's head office in Albion Plaza, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Unilever Caribbean Ltd (UCL) has announced the resignation of its director Camilo Trujillo, effective December 31.

The announcement was made in a notice to shareholders, published on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange website on December 27.

"The board of directors thank Trujillo for his service to the company," UCL said.

For the nine months ending September 30, UCL reported a profit of $19.3 million, a $1 million increase from $18.3 million in 2023.

The company also reported a three per cent increase in revenue for the same period, increasing to $173 million in 2024, compared to $168.1 million the year before.

Chairman Daniela Bucaro said the revenue growth was attributed to the beauty and personal care segment of the company.

Brands such as Dove, Degree, Vaseline and Axe contributed to the segment, growing from 50 to 55 per cent of the company’s total revenue.

"The ice-cream segment also performed well as a result of a change in distributor. Meanwhile, reinvestment in brands in the home care segment continues to provide results," Bucaro said.