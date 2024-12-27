Seales looks to 'bring the vibes' for Carnival 2025

Terry Seales -

Soca artiste Terry Seales is optimistic that an international soca competition is on the way for Carnival 2025. He says it’s long overdue, and necessary for the development of creatives in Trinidad and Tobago.

A media release said Seales will release a new single on the Jam and Move riddim – a project produced and worked on collaboratively with fellow artistes Chenko and Yohan Popwell, who’s best known as Dna 868 Muzik.

"My single Jam and Move brings all the elements of Carnival together in one road-ready single,” Seales said in the release.

He is eager to make his presence felt again.

Together with Chenko and Dna 868 Muzik this time around, he is optimistic that the music will ultimately speak for itself.

“Chenko’s single is called Greater Dan Dem, and Dna 868 Muzik brings a tune called Mash Up. With my single, Jam and Move, the idea is to create the nostalgic energy of what many Carnival revellers know in their hearts, is true, about this season,” Seales said, adding, “The music must bring the vibes.”

The team has worked together before and for Seales, the brotherhood and musical cohesion is particularly refreshing.

“We worked together last season and the music we delivered was excellent I believe. The aim is to maintain that level of consistency. This time around, we’re promoting using all the tools that are available to us, because ultimately, we just need the music to reach the people.”

Of the new international soca competition, Seales says he is hopeful there will be equity in the selection process, and throughout the competition when that time comes.

“I think the competition should be fair and the people should be the final judge,” he said.

Seales says over the years, he has observed the change of the music and is accepting of its overall direction, explaining that from a financial perspective, groovy soca makes sense.

“The grooves are hitting better because on the international market, it’s more laid back, slower, more lyrics, better hooks. Internationally, they cannot understand the speed of the power soca.

"Mical Teja won Road March with a groovy soca song. The energy of that slower groove is much stronger now than the power soca and the power soca is more seasonal,” he said noting that Kees Dieffenthaller’s Cocoa Tea is leading the way into Carnival 2025.

Prepared to make the most of the season, Seales is set to release a second single in the weeks ahead.

“I’d really like the public to be given the chance to hear the music and decide whether they like the songs or not.”