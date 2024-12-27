Diego Martin man gunned down near Sporting Complex

- File photo

A 23-year-old man was gunned down in Diego Martin early on the morning of December 27.

He was identified as Nicholas Smith of Upper La Puerta Avenue, Millington Drive, Diego Martin.

A senior police source said around 6 am on December 27 they received a report of a body lying on the ground near the Diego Martin Sporting Complex.

They responded and found Smith dead. The police source said he could not confirm if anyone else had been injured.

Several 7.62 and 9 mm spent shells were found at the scene.

Police are continuing investigations.