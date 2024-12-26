Toddler in hospital after swallowing kerosene in Fyzabad

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A three-year-old boy received urgent medical treatment after reportedly swallowing kerosene at his home in Pepper Village, Fyzabad, on Christmas Day.

According to police reports, around 4.15 pm on December 25, the boy’s mother found him dazed in the kitchen, holding a clear plastic bottle that she identified as containing kerosene.

Acting swiftly, she took him to the Siparia Health Facility.

Officers from the Fyzabad Police Station, led by PC Ramsingh and PC Clarke, responded to the report. At the Siparia Health Facility, medical personnel determined the child required immediate transfer to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

The police seized the bottle containing the suspected kerosene as part of their ongoing investigation.

>

As of now, the condition of the boy remains unknown, and inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

Police warned parents and caregivers of the importance of exercising caution with potentially harmful substances in homes, particularly around young children.