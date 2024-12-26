Boxing day perfect time for shopping

A handful of shoppers visited High Street, San Fernando, for Boxing Day bargains. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

The Boxing Day holiday on Thursday provided the perfect chance for many people to catch up on some shopping outside of the Christmas rush.

Many stores along High Street, San Fernando opened their doors on Christmas Day with most reopening for the Boxing Day crowds. One particular store, JD's Exclusive, had to keep shoppers waiting outside until crowds could subside inside. Videos and photos online also showed scores of customers lined up outside of the store's main branch in Princes Town.

Exiting the High Street store with her husband and two children was Reform Village, Gasparillo resident Sabina Deonarine. They said they were just shopping around for some clothes. She said it's a family tradition.

"We usually come out on Boxing Day because of the sales."

Her husband, Jay, added it's one of the times they have time to shop.

"It's one of the times when I have time off from work and it not really as hectic as before. Because when you passing on High Street it was always completely blocked and all the malls."

Similarly, Rishi Bisnath also came shopping with his family to take advantage of any Boxing Day sales. He said while they were focusing their shopping on High Street, they weren't ruling out visiting any of the malls in San Fernando.

"It depends on the ladies (and) if they get everything they're looking for."

He said this was the first year they were partaking in the Boxing Day sales after hearing good reviews from those who traditionally do it.

Veteran Boxing Day shopper Ashton from Bon Accord Village said he and his family were enjoying the sales, having purchased several items at a steal of a deal.

"At the first place there I buy a massaging thing. It was $100. I get it for $35. I buy a small (music) box. It was $125. I get it for $50."

He said his family was going to visit the malls after High Street.

However, those deals were the result of street vendors cutting their prices due to a low crowd turnout.

The man who sold the items to Ashton, street vendor Ayo Span, said in his estimated 30 years of selling on High Street for the holidays, this year had the lowest crowd turnout. Due to this low traffic, he said he was forced to sell items at a reduced price because "half a bread is better than no bread."

While he was selling at his usual spot, it was only for December as the San Fernando City Corporation allowed vendors to return to High Street for the month. Earlier this year, vending was banned at the location and the vendors were given accommodation at Mucurapo Street.

He partly blames this move for pushing many customers away from High Street.

"First to begin with, the economy slow. People don't really have no set of money to shop and then again they run away all the vendors from San Fernando.

"Everybody migrate to Chaguanas now, that's why it hardly have shoppers."

Another vendor who sells clothing items agreed with Span's assessment but did not wish to be quoted or give her name.