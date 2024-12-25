PM: Let Jesus move us to be even better

Dr Keith Rowley -

THE Prime Minister said people were blessed to live in TT and he hoped they may be moved by Jesus Christ to do even better than at present, in his Christmas message on December 24. Offering heartfelt greetings from himself, his family and his Government, Dr Rowley was pleased to note the sacredness of Christmas was revered and shared by citizens of different faiths.

"This tells us much of the essence of the message of Jesus Christ, its commonality with other teachings, its universal appeal, and also the orientation and maturity of our citizenry."

He noted current social, cultural, political, economic differences and violent conflicts tearing people apart in the world, saying some commentators said was worse than ever.

"When we do turn to the wider world we see its nightmares, its dysfunctionalities, crime, social disorders, war, and genocide."

However he said thankfully people's minds later return to a balanced moment, to the beauty of nature, this country and the mysteries of God.

"At this point, we may realise how blessed we are, living here in this land, where, in comparison, there are still institutions of stability, daily expressions of tolerance for each other, and genuine attempts at peaceful co-existence." Rowley said Christmas gave a special moment for all to move away from the daily anxieties of our lives.

"That moment is special because we go beyond life’s challenges and suffering to search and pray for new, hopeful solutions and meanings within the fabric of both of our individual and collective lives." He said Christmas may teach that living should not be done without some sense of direction.

"Jesus, seen through many eyes, is the saviour, the life-giver, the mediator, the transformer, and other things."

The PM said Christ's birth and life were all about asking people to transform themselves, to have hope, and to care for each other.

"Our Christmas celebrations today should not be seen as just a grand celebration, but as part of the continuing search of each one of us to find the spirit of Jesus, which resides within us." He said Christmas was a reminder that people were capable of much more than they already are.

"Merry Christmas 2024. Let us, in our own way, continue our search, spreading peace, love, and joy throughout our families, our communities and indeed the world."