Supermarket Association celebrates 30 years of business

Kiss Baking Company Ltd representative, left, receives the award of Product Innovation of the Year from Kevin Kissoon, SATT board member. Photo courtesy SATT. -

The Supermarket Association of TT (SATT) commemorated its 30th annual awards ceremony at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on November 23.

In a release on Monday, SATT said this event marks a significant milestone for the association, highlighting its dedication to excellence, service and resilience "within one of the nation’s most essential industries."

SATT said the award ceremony not only recognised awardees and trendsetters but also urged members to remain steadfast amidst challenges, seek initiatives that foster dialogue, promote sustainability, support charitable causes and embrace technological advancement.

In his opening address, Biondi Bachew, SATT president said, "The supermarket industry is much more than a collective of businesses. It is a lifeline for families and a connector of communities.Whether through ensuring shelves are stocked during a storm, supporting local farmers and manufacturers, or introducing the latest technologies to enhance the shopping experience, the industry consistently rises to meet the demands of our people and our economy.

"In recent years, we have faced unprecedented challenges from the covid19 pandemic to supply chain disruptions and global economic uncertainties but our local supply chain has demonstrated remarkable resilience, adaptability and innovation. These awards celebrate not only individual and corporate achievements but also the collective strength of this industry."

Also in attendance was Balliram Maharaj, mayor of Arima and founding member of SATT.

Maharaj congratulated the winners and explained how decades ago he came together with other supermarkets to form the association, with only three of those people remaining today.

The awards issued were:

● SATT Corporate Social Responsibility Award: Grand Bay / Trinidad Tissues Ltd

● Product Innovation of the Year: Kiss Baking Company Ltd

● Manufacturer of the Year - Beverage Division: Carib Brewery Ltd

● Manufacturer of the Year - Small: Terrance Preserves

● Manufacturer of the Year - Medium: RHS Marketing Ltd

● Manufacturer of the Year - Large: VEMCO

● Distributor of the Year - Small: Top Chef Products

● Distributor of the Year - Medium: Pepe’s Marketing Ltd

● Distributor of the Year - Large: Associated Brands Industries Ltd

● President’s Award: Blue Waters Products Ltd