Dennis: PNM thriving even in THA minority

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis, left, gives an award to Ann-Marie Bobb, one of the party's stalwarts, at an anniversary event on December 22, Fairways Restaurant and Bar, Lowlands. -

PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis said the structure and discipline of the party allows it to stay relevant and thrive, even when they find themselves in the opposition.

Dennis made the comment on December 22 at the PNM Tobago Council 26th anniversary awards, Fairways Restaurant and Bar, Lowlands.

In his address, Dennis said the PNM has remained strong in Tobago even as many of its rivals have faded and become obsolete.

He said, "When you examine the political landscape in Tobago, political parties, they come and they go. And recently that is not only possible when the PNM beat political parties, but even when they beat us in elections, they come and they go – just like the PDP."

Dennis was referring to the collapse of the PDP-led THA following its resounding 14-1 victory in the December 2021 THA elections. One year later, 13 assemblyman, who came into power on a PDP ticket, left the party and called themselves independents.

The assemblymen, led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. later formed the Tobago People's Party.

Dennis said the PNM's structure differentiates it from other parties.

"How have we managed as a political organisation, not only to stay around and stay relevant in Tobago for 25 years and 60-plus years at the national level?

"How did we manage to survive and to thrive even at times when we ended up in opposition, like a certain time winning only three seats at the national election, and here we are in Tobago with only one seat at the assembly."

He added, "It is because of our structure. The structure of the PNM, the discipline of the PNM is second to none in this country."

He said the party is still seen as the best option to manage the assembly and the country.

"A lot of political parties have started. (Former chief secretary) Mr (Orville) London will tell you he buried a few of them. He buried the TOP. He buried the Platform of Truth. He buried the NAR....He buried a number of them.

"While we were in opposition the THA fell apart with the PDP, And I am saying to you, the PNM will continue to bury political parties."

He said political organisations are serious organisations and should be treated accordingly.

"It is not a fly-by-night thing....Our democracy, the order and sustainability of this country and island, our governance is based on stable political organisation."

Dennis took a dig at the current THA administration, saying, "I think the people of Tobago have seen for themselves the risk of supporting and electing into office a fly-by-night institution – a pick-up side – especially based on the ambitions of one man."

He said it is because of the party's membership that its leaders can shout, "Great is the PNM."

He said, "You are the reason the PNM is great."

He said the party has around 11,000 members in Tobago and about 5,000 of them are deserving of being honoured.

He promised to keep the awards annually to recognise its stalwarts, supporters and hard workers.

He appealed to young people to join the "safe haven" of the PNM if they want to get into politics and contribute to Tobago's development.