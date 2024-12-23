Man held with gun in Barataria
One man was held with an illegal gun in a police exercise in Barataria on the morning of December 22.
A police media release said officers executed a search warrant for dangerous drugs between the hours of 3.30 am and 5.30 am.
During the search they saw a male suspect running in an easterly direction along a track. The suspect allegedly threw a gun underneath a house. The officers gave chase, captured and arrested a 27-year-old male of Pipiol Road, Upper Santa Cruz, for possession of a Glock 19 pistol with a selector switch attached, along with an extended magazine containing 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The operation was led by Ag/Snr Superintendent Edwards, Supt Birch, and Ag/ASP Callender, co-ordinated by Ag/Inspector Ramsingh and W/Ag/Inspector Cummings-Clarke, and supervised by Sgt Maynard, Sgt Green, Cpl Constantine, and Cpl Ramkissoon. It involved NED CSI personnel, W/Cpl John and WPC Alexander members of the Barataria CID, Barataria Police Station, and the NED Task Force.
PC Bachan is continuing inquiries into the matter
Comments
"Man held with gun in Barataria"