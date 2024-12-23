Man held with gun in Barataria

A Glock pistol and ammunition seized by police. -

One man was held with an illegal gun in a police exercise in Barataria on the morning of December 22.

A police media release said officers executed a search warrant for dangerous drugs between the hours of 3.30 am and 5.30 am.

During the search they saw a male suspect running in an easterly direction along a track. The suspect allegedly threw a gun underneath a house. The officers gave chase, captured and arrested a 27-year-old male of Pipiol Road, Upper Santa Cruz, for possession of a Glock 19 pistol with a selector switch attached, along with an extended magazine containing 30 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The operation was led by Ag/Snr Superintendent Edwards, Supt Birch, and Ag/ASP Callender, co-ordinated by Ag/Inspector Ramsingh and W/Ag/Inspector Cummings-Clarke, and supervised by Sgt Maynard, Sgt Green, Cpl Constantine, and Cpl Ramkissoon. It involved NED CSI personnel, W/Cpl John and WPC Alexander members of the Barataria CID, Barataria Police Station, and the NED Task Force.

PC Bachan is continuing inquiries into the matter

