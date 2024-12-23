Heritage: Search continues for missing rig worker

THE search continues for missing Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd employee Pete Phillips, just over a day after the offshore rig he was working on collapsed.

A release from Heritage Petroleum Company on December 23 said it is continuing its support in managing the incident on Rig 110.

It said i an incident management team and dedicated business support has been set up at its Marine Base in Point Fortin.

It said the team of over 25 staff is being led by Heritage's midstream business unit leader and includes the head of the drilling department and the head of the health, safety and environment department. The team reports to the company's chief operations officer.

So far, Heritage said it has provided nine support vessels which were used in the initial rescue of 74 personnel from aboard the rig and remains involved in moving material, equipment and personnel; surveying; providing security; monitoring for oil spills; and emergency response.

It said the company is also providing topside drone surveillance and subsea surveillance with divers and remote operated vehicles through its contractors.

"Heritage remains in constant contact with officials of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and commits to make available any additional resources and/or expertise which may be required and it continues to provide full support."