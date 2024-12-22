NGC sets standard for accountability

National Gas Company (NGC) chairman Dr Joseph Ishmael Khan, left, receives the certificate of compliance from Integrity Commission chairman Haydn Gittens in Port of Spain on December 19. - Photo courtesy NGC

THE National Gas Company (NGC), has achieved 100 per cent compliance with the statutory filing requirements under the Integrity in Public Life Act.

The company made this announcement in a statement on December 21.

"This is a significant milestone, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of ethics, integrity, transparency and good corporate governance."

The company said its board of directors has successfully complied with Sections 11 (1) and 14 (1) of the act, which mandates that each " ‘Person in Public Life’ must complete and file with the Integrity Commission, a declaration of income, assets and liabilities (Form A) and statement of registrable Interests (Form B). "

NGC said on December 19, Integrity Commission chairman. Hadyn Gittens, presented NGC chairman, Dr. Joseph Ishmael Khan, a certificate acknowledging the 100 per cent compliance rate for the individual declarations of the company’s board of directors with these sections of the act.

Khan thanked the commission for acknowledging the NGC's efforts to comply with the act.

"The board of directors and I are committed to, as part of national service, accountability, transparency and compliance with regulations. It is a consensus of all members, and we are proud of this achievement."