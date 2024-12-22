Arima councillors mourn Lisa Morris-Julian

Kesha Lakhan signs the condolence book for deceased MP Lisa Morris-Julian at the Arima Borough Corporation, Xtra Plaza on December 19. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

COUNCILLORS and aldermen of the Arima Borough Council on December 19 led mourners in signing a condolence book to honour deceased MP Lisa Morris-Julian opened that morning at the council headquarters at O’Meara in Arima.

About 70 people had signed up until midday.

Morris-Julian, 48, and two of her children Xianne, 25, and six-year-old Jesiah perished in a fire at their Farfan Street, Arima home on December 16.

Arima Mayor Balliram Maharaj wrote that Morris-Julian was a great icon for all Trinidad and Tobago.

“Lost, but would never be forgotten.”

Deputy Mayor Jovan Roberts said, “Lisa, you played a more than significant role in shaping my life. I am forever grateful. Thank you. Love you. Jovan.”

Alderman Irene Medina said, “To my darling friend. Know that I love you. We will see each other again and continue our chats. Until we meet again. Love.”

Councillor Jeniece Scott wrote, “MP, thank you for your guidance, unconditional love, support and kindness. I will forever love you, Xianne and Jesiah.”

Councillor Joycelyn Worrell mourned, “My heart is bleeding. MP, you were my mentor, my sole advisor. Life at this time is meaningless. Gone too soon. Breathe on me to continue the great work by the legacy you have set. RIP. Love always.”

Councillor Dave Maharaj wrote, “Gone too soon. May the angels welcome you and your children with open arms.”

Councillor Sheldon “Fish” Garcia said, “Never got a chance to thank you personally, but thanks for opening up a door for me in politics. May your soul rest in eternal peace.”

Acting CEO of the corporation Georgiana Mc Farlane offered her deepest condolences to Morris-Julian’s family.

“May God continue to enfold you in His arms and give you the comfort and strength needed at this time.”

Among other people signing were former mayor George Hadeed and Santa Rosa FC former head Keith Look Loy.

Kerry-Anne Roberts-Kasmally, councillor for Wallerfield/La Horquetta at the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation, told Newsday of Morris-Julian’s kindness.

“Through my time knowing Lisa, she has always been very kind, very patient. She has always been a mentor to me, as a person at local government level. I know she will be dearly missed, not only in her capacity as minister but also the wonderful human being that she was.”

Speaking in a personal capacity, she hoped Morris-Julian could be considered for a posthumous gallantry award in the national awards ceremony, in light of her rushing back into her burning home to try to save her two children but then tragically dying beside them.

“She is a heroine who risked her life to try to save others.”

Newsday asked how Morris-Julian should be remembered in people’s hearts.

Roberts-Kasmally said, “For those that know her, the love she showed was outstanding. I think it touched persons at the individual level, as well as the collective level in society.”

Newsday asked if she had any favourite memory of Morris-Julian.

She replied, “Once in my political journey, something really devastating had happened to me and I remember the minister taking time out of her schedule to connect with me and really throughout the process keep connecting with me to make sure I was going okay, that I was able to do what I needed to do.

“So, it just the overwhelming kindness by the minister, I think for me as a person and as a woman, that outshines everything else.”

Former Arima councillor Anthony Davis, said he had come onto the council in 2013 alongside Morris-Julian. He said they were so close, she used to light-heartedly describe him as her “council husband.”

“It is extremely painful. Nobody in this world deserves to die like how she died. She died a hero trying to save her children and that is applauded, but for her to lose her life in a fire ...You wouldn’t like your worst enemy to die in a fire. I would not want that for anybody.

“I was there while the fire was still lighting (burning). It was so painful to see a house on fire knowing that somebody you were so close to was in that building,” he said.

His pain was worsened by his own recollection of having been in a burning house as a 14-year-old and having to run back in to save his four-year-old brother. Davis proudly recalled Morris-Julian’s rise from teacher to a government minister whom the Prime Minister described as the hardest working MP.

Newsday asked how should she be remembered in people’s hearts. Davis replied, “Lisa always tried her best. In everything she did, she tried her best. With her family, with her friends, on the jobs, she tried her best. She wanted the best for the country.”