SSFL Big 5 playoffs to resume on January 9

A Trinity Collage player runs full speed to the ball in a match against Scarborough Secondary at Trinity College, Moka, Maraval on November 2. - FAITH AYOUNG

The 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Big 5 championship playoffs will resume on January 9.

The playoffs, which will determine the three championship teams to be promoted to the premier division for the 2025 season, was originally scheduled to be completed this month.

However, on November 29, SSFL officials were thrown a curve-ball when the playoff match between Scarborough Secondary and Pleasantville Secondary at Shaw Park in Tobago was called off in the 70th minute after a power outage at the venue. Pleasantville and Scarborough bring up the rear of the five-team playoff table on one point apiece.

On December 20, a release from the SSFL indicated the match between Pleasantville and Scarborough will be replayed on January 9 from 3.30 pm at either Shaw Park or the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago. This fixture aside, there is still another round of playoff action outstanding.

In the final round of matches, Pleasantville are scheduled to take on Trinity College Moka, with playoff leaders Carapichaima East Secondary scheduled to meet Scarborough. At this point, no venues or dates have been assigned for the two matches in the final round.

>

Central zone championship division winners Carapichaima (five points) currently head the standings by virtue of a superior goal difference to Trinity and Hillview College, who also have five points. Hillview have already played their quota of matches.

SSFL boys championship division Big 5 playoffs:

Teams*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Carapichaima East*3*1*2*0*4*2*2*5

Trinity Moka*3*1*2*0*3*2*1*5

Hillview College*4*1*2*1*4*4*0*5

Scarborough Secondary*2*0*1*1*2*3*-1*1

Pleasantville Secondary*2*0*1*1*0*2*-2*1