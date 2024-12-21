Brandon Semper lifts 10-man AC PoS past Club Sando

Reigning TT Premier Football League champs AC Port of Spain. Photo courtesy TTPFL. -

Reigning Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions AC Port of Spain (six points) returned to winning ways on December 20 with a slender 1-0 victory against Club Sando at the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin.

Reduced to ten men after the sending off of right back Liam Burns, AC PoS got their winning goal in the 60th minute when a right-side corner from full back Brandon Semper was deflected over the line by a Club Sando defender. Semper, a former national youth player, was credited with the goal which is his first of the season.

Despite the frenetic tempo the game was played at, Club Sando were unable to find an equaliser as they suffered their first loss of the season. Sando are ninth on the 12-team table, with the "Capital Boys" three places up to second ahead of the TTPFL matches on December 21.

In the second game of the Mahaica double-header, attacker Adica Ash scored the game's lone item in the 18th minute as Point Fortin Civic defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers by a 1-0 margin. It was Civic's first win in the young season and saw them climbing from 11th to eighth.

>

Meanwhile, Rangers slipped from ninth to tenth and are still in search of their first win in the 2024/25 season.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Central FC*2*2*0*0*5*1*4*6

AC PoS*3*2*0*1*5*2*3*6

Caledonia*2*2*0*0*4*2*2*6

Defence Force FC*2*2*0*0*4*2*2*6

Prisons FC*2*1*1*0*3*1*2*4

Police FC*2*1*0*1*5*4*1*3

>

1976 FC Phoenix*2*1*0*1*4*5*-1*3

Point Fortin Civic*3*1*0*2*2*4*-2*3

Club Sando*3*0*2*1*2*3*-1*2

La Horquetta Rangers*3*0*1*2*3*5*-2*1

Jabloteh*2*0*0*2*2*5*-3*0

Eagles FC*2*0*0*2*1*6*-5*0