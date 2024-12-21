5 held, firearms seized

- File photo

Five people were arrested, three firearms and quantities of ammunition and cannabis seized, by officers during ongoing anti-crime exercises in Central and Western divisions.

A TTPS release said between 10 am-6 pm on Thursday a man was held with a firearm loaded with six rounds of ammunition. A quantity of cannabis was also seized.

In Western Division between 1.15 pm and 10 pm on Thursday, two men were arrested after they were found with a rifle and three rounds of ammunition.

In the Petit Valley district, officers seized one pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition at a business place and arrested two suspects in connection with the find.

And, in the Cocorite district, officers found a black bag containing 58 rounds of assorted ammunition. No arrests were made during this incident. Investigations are ongoing into all of the above matters and the suspects are expected to be charged and brought before the courts.

